Genshin Impact 2.2 release time & maintenance duration for US, Europe, Philippines, and more regions

Genshin Impact 2.2's official release date is October 13, 2021, with its maintenance starting at 6.00 (UTC+8).

Gamers around the world might be wondering when the Genshin Impact 2.2 update takes place in their timezone. It's a brand new update, so some players might not wish to miss its official launch. Fortunately, this article will cover the most relevant timezones for most Genshin Impact fans.

Note: The Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance is expected to last for five hours, regardless of the region. Genshin Impact players will receive at least 300 Primogems as compensation (as long as their Adventure Rank is five or higher).

Genshin Impact: Detailed look at the maintenance window in different timezones

Naturally, different parts of the world will have different timezones to consider. UTC+8 is also known as China Standard Time. This article will include various timezones in military time for the convenience of the Genshin Impact player.

All of the times listed in this article start with when maintenance begins. It then ends with when maintenance is expected to be over. For example, miHoYo states that Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance starts at 6.00 (UTC+8) on October 13, 2021. If it lasts for five hours, it will end at 11.00 (UTC+8) on October 13, 2021.

American timezones

All of the following release and maintenance times for Genshin Impact 2.2 take place on October 12, 2021:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12.00 to 17.00

12.00 to 17.00 Alaskan Daylight Time: 14.00 to 19.00

14.00 to 19.00 Pacific Daylight Time: 15.00 to 20.00

15.00 to 20.00 Mountain Daylight Time: 16.00 to 21.00

16.00 to 21.00 Central Daylight Time: 17.00 to 22.00

17.00 to 22.00 Eastern Daylight Time: 18.00 to 23.00

Asian timezones

All of the following release and maintenance times for Genshin Impact 2.2 take place on October 13, 2021:

Indian Time: 3.30 to 8.30

3.30 to 8.30 Chinese Time: 6.00 to 11.00

6.00 to 11.00 Filipino Time: 6.00 to 11.00

6.00 to 11.00 Korean Time: 7.00 to 12.00

7.00 to 12.00 Japanese Time: 7.00 to 12.00

European timezones

All of the following release and maintenance times for Genshin Impact 2.2 take place on both October 12, 2021, and October 13, 2021:

Greenwich Mean Time: 22.00 to 3.00

22.00 to 3.00 Western European Time: 22.00 to 3.00

22.00 to 3.00 Western European Summer Time: 23.00 to 4.00

All of the following release and maintenance times for Genshin Impact 2.2 take place on October 13, 2021:

Central European Summer Time: 0.00 to 5.00

0.00 to 5.00 Kaliningrad Time: 0.00 to 5.00

0.00 to 5.00 Eastern European Summer Time: 1.00 to 6.00

1.00 to 6.00 Moscow Time: 1.00 to 6.00

1.00 to 6.00 Turkey Time: 1.00 to 6.00

Converting timezones

If the Genshin Impact player reading this article lives outside of these timezones, they can use a time converter. This hyperlink will redirect players to a website that makes it easy to convert timezones. The important one for players to remember is using one of the UTC+8 timezones for comparison.

Beijing Time is an example, as all of China now follows UTC+8. That hyperlink would be helpful for somebody living in one of Russia's 11 timezones.

Maintenance can always last longer, but miHoYo estimates that it should only take five hours. Any additional hour will award the player with an extra 60 Primogems.

However, maintenance can always finish early. In this case, players will still earn 300 Primogems, regardless of how quickly it finished. Once maintenance is over, gamers should be able to play Genshin Impact 2.2.

