How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact after version 2.2 update

Genshin Impact players can get Aloy for free in version 2.2. The only limitation is the player's Adventure Rank; they will not get their free Aloy if they are below Adventure Rank 20. Aloy is a free 5-star Cryo Bow user, so Genshin Impact players are essentially getting a free 5-star unit in this update.
She is also the first crossover character in Genshin Impact. As Horizon Zero Dawn made its name on the PS4, PlayStation gamers got Aloy in version 2.1. Now, players on every other device can get their free copy of Aloy in Genshin Impact 2.2.
Gamers have until November 24, 2021, to add Aloy to their ranks.
How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact 2.2
Genshin Impact players who have yet to receive Aloy will get her in version 2.2. The only requirement is for them to be Adventure Rank 20+. Genshin Impact players don't have to complete any quests to get her; instead, she will automatically appear in their mail if they fulfill the sole requirement.
Genshin Impact players who got her in version 2.1 won't get another copy in version 2.2.
How to increase Aloy's Ascension Level
To max out Aloy's Ascension Level in Genshin Impact, players need the following items:
- 1x Shivada Jade Sliver
- 9x Shivada Jade Fragment
- 9x Shivada Jade Chunk
- 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 168x Crystal Marrow
- 46x Crystalline Bloom
- 18x Spectral Husk
- 30x Spectral Heart
- 36x Spectral Nucleus
- 420,000 Mora
How to increase Aloy's Talent Ascension Levels
If players wish to max out a single Talent of Aloy's in Genshin Impact, they will need the following items:
- 6x Spectral Husk
- 22x Spectral Heart
- 31x Spectral Nucleus
- 3x Teachings of Freedom
- 21x Guide to Freedom
- 38x Philosophies of Freedom
- 6x Molten Moment
- 1x Crown of Insight
- 1,652,500 Mora
How to increase Aloy's Constellations
As Aloy is a free 5-star character, it's only inevitable that some players wish to boost her Constellation. Unfortunately, gamers will only get one copy of Aloy; she won't be available in Wishes.
As a result, players cannot increase Aloy's Constellation in Genshin Impact yet. miHoYo hasn't made any comments on whether this will change in the future. Until then, her only "Constellations" are "Star of Another World."
This "Constellation" simply states that Aloy doesn't have any actual Constellations presently.
