How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact after version 2.2 update

Genshin Impact players can get Aloy for free in version 2.2. The only limitation is the player's Adventure Rank; they will not get their free Aloy if they are below Adventure Rank 20. Aloy is a free 5-star Cryo Bow user, so Genshin Impact players are essentially getting a free 5-star unit in this update.

She is also the first crossover character in Genshin Impact. As Horizon Zero Dawn made its name on the PS4, PlayStation gamers got Aloy in version 2.1. Now, players on every other device can get their free copy of Aloy in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Gamers have until November 24, 2021, to add Aloy to their ranks.

How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact 2.2

Her official art in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players who have yet to receive Aloy will get her in version 2.2. The only requirement is for them to be Adventure Rank 20+. Genshin Impact players don't have to complete any quests to get her; instead, she will automatically appear in their mail if they fulfill the sole requirement.

Genshin Impact players who got her in version 2.1 won't get another copy in version 2.2.

How to increase Aloy's Ascension Level

Players could have gotten her Ascension materials back in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

To max out Aloy's Ascension Level in Genshin Impact, players need the following items:

1x Shivada Jade Sliver

9x Shivada Jade Fragment

9x Shivada Jade Chunk

6x Shivada Jade Gemstone

168x Crystal Marrow

46x Crystalline Bloom

18x Spectral Husk

30x Spectral Heart

36x Spectral Nucleus

420,000 Mora

How to increase Aloy's Talent Ascension Levels

If players wish to max out a single Talent of Aloy's in Genshin Impact, they will need the following items:

6x Spectral Husk

22x Spectral Heart

31x Spectral Nucleus

3x Teachings of Freedom

21x Guide to Freedom

38x Philosophies of Freedom

6x Molten Moment

1x Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

How to increase Aloy's Constellations

Aloy's Constellation (Image via Genshin Impact)

As Aloy is a free 5-star character, it's only inevitable that some players wish to boost her Constellation. Unfortunately, gamers will only get one copy of Aloy; she won't be available in Wishes.

As a result, players cannot increase Aloy's Constellation in Genshin Impact yet. miHoYo hasn't made any comments on whether this will change in the future. Until then, her only "Constellations" are "Star of Another World."

This "Constellation" simply states that Aloy doesn't have any actual Constellations presently.

