Genshin Impact 2.2 banner schedule: Release date and new weapons

Players can learn what the Genshin Impact 2.2 banners schedule looks like, including release dates and new weapons.

The two main character banners are reruns for Childe and Hu Tao. Their release dates are 13 October 2021, and 2 November 2021, respectively. Likewise, there will be two weapon banners on those same dates. All of these take place in Genshin Impact 2.2.

miHoYo officially unveiled both character rerun banners. Additionally, leakers are about the weapons' stats and abilities. Hence, this article will include those details so players can decide if they wish to pull for them and plan around their decision.

Release dates and notable inclusions in Genshin Impact 2.2 banners

Players are aware that the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.2 banners will feature Childe, Hu Tao, and Thoma.

Likewise, the special program for version 2.2 showcased the Polar Star, Wavebreaker's Fin, Akuoumaru, and Mouun's Moon as weapons.

Character banners in Genshin Impact 2.2

There are two character banners to watch out for in Genshin Impact 2.2. The first one is for Childe (also known as Tartaglia), and it is known as Farewell of Snezhnaya. It begins on 13 October 2021, and ends on 2 November 2021.

Childe is the only known character on that banner. Each of his previous two rerun banners had different 4-star characters, so Genshin Impact players can only speculate who will show up this time.

The second character banner is a Hu Tao rerun. It will begin on 2 November 2021, and end on 22 November 2021. Thus, it starts right after Childe's banner comes to an end. Her banner's official name is Moment of Bloom.

It's worth noting that Thoma will appear on Hu Tao's banner. Apart from that, the remaining two 4-star characters are unknown presently.

New weapons in Genshin Impact 2.2

Polar Star is a 5-star bow that will appear in the weapon banner alongside Childe's arrival. Thus, it has the same release date of 13 October 2021. Likewise, it will also end on 2 November 2021. It's unknown which other 5-star weapon will appear alongside it on the Epitome Invocation.

The Polar Star is intended to be Childe's signature bow. It boosts the user's Elemental Burst DMG by 12/15/18/21/24 percent. Not only that, but inflicting a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill, or Burst grants the user a stack of Byakuya Kyousei for 12 seconds.

Each stack boosts the user's Attack by a certain amount. For example, at refinement level one, the boost is 10/20/30/48 percent for one, two, three, and four stacks, respectively.

Apart from that, its secondary stat is CRIT Rate.

The Polar Star will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.2 (Image via Honey Impact)

The other three weapons are Wavebreaker's Fin, Akuoumaru, and Mouun's Moon; these are classified as Polearm, Claymore, and Bow, respectively. It's worth noting that they're all 4-star weapons.

All of these weapons have the same effect. The user's Elemental Burst DMG increases by 0.12 percent for every point of the party's collective maximum energy, stacking up to a maximum of 40 percent.

All three weapons' secondary stats are ATK. However, all of them provide different amounts of ATK. Coupled with that, each one has specific Ascension materials.

