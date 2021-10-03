Genshin Impact 2.2 Livestream confirms Childe & Hu Tao banner, Thoma to arrive in 2nd phase

Genshin Impact’s 2.2 livestream was held on October 3, 2021.

It was a highly anticipated livestream as several leaks suggested that Hu Tao, a fan favorite and one of the best characters in the game, was set to make her return. Apart from that, Childe, a character who has already received two banners, was also set to make his third appearance.

RJOLim @ShimotoLim For those who can't watch the Genshin Impact Stream

Here are the codes:



Here are the codes:

LBNDKG8XDTND

NB6VKHQWVANZ

BSNUJGQFUTPM



Also info on the 2 upcoming banners

(Childe and HuTao Rerun :D)



It seems that the rumors were correct as the livestream confirmed the return of both of these characters as part of Genshin Impact’s update 2.2 banners. Alongside Hu Tao and Childe, Thoma, the four-star pyro polearm user, will also debut as part of Hu Tao’s banner.

Hu Tao and Thoma will be part of the second banner, while Childe is set to be the first banner of Genshin Impact’s 2.2 update

Hu Tao is one of the strongest damage-dealing characters within Genshin Impact. She is a five-star pyro polearm user and is only second to Ganyu when it comes to dealing insane amounts of damage. She has received only one banner to date, back in February 2021 as part of the Lantern Rite Festival.

However, after months of speculation, she is finally coming back, and fans will be able to pull for her from the Moment of Bloom banner that is set to arrive in the second part of Genshin Impact's patch 2.2. Her banner is also set to feature Thoma, a highly anticipated character who has only made his appearance as part of the Inazuma story quest.

Kowa @sunnyluxray Genshin Impact 2.2 Summary:

-Childe rerun

-HuTao rerun (Thoma starring in her banner)

-Polar star (5 star bow)

Thoma was already revealed by Mihoyo a few months back. However, it was not known whether he would be a four-star or a five-star. It is now confirmed that Thoma will be a four-star unit and is more of a sub-DPS character.

The surprise of the event is definitely the return of Childe. While the leaks suggested his return, fans hoped it would be Ganyu instead of him. The number of people who want Childe is less than Hu Tao and Ganyu, and therefore, the hype surrounding him is low.

However, it seems Childe will have some part to play in the story. Therefore, the reason behind his second rerun in six months. The last time he appeared was as part of Genshin Impact's WIndblume festival back in April. Childe is still one of the strongest characters in the game, and a few dedicated fans love him.

Those players who indeed want to pull for him can spend their Primogems on the Farewell of Snezhnaya banner that is set to arrive with Genshin Impact's 2.2 update on October 13, 2021.

