Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Aloy's idle animation, constellation, and character menu revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring tons of new content to the hit RPG, including its first-ever crossover character.

Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will be appearing in Genshin Impact, bringing her hunting expertise as a powerful 5-star Cryo character. Aloy will use a bow in Genshin Impact, similar to her previous appearance in Horizon, though she will be limited to icy abilities in the world of Teyvat.

Recent leaks have revealed more information about Aloy, including her idle animations, constellations, and character page. Fans can continue reading to learn more.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Aloy character page animations

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed a new look at Aloy's character page animations, and they give a better look at what Aloy's appearance in Genshin Impact will be like.

In her first idle animation, she pulls the Fuel Cell that she uses in her Elemental Burst and inspects it before tucking it away. This animation lines up with a screenshot of Aloy in Dragonspine that was shown off as a Genshin Impact 2.1 teaser.

lol a screenshot of Genshin!Aloy leaked pic.twitter.com/bzBrFMrAgS — Nic (@littlepunkryo) August 19, 2021

Aloy's second idle animation features her stretching and getting ready for battle as she limbers up. She is clearly still an agile and capable huntress, and her normal attack animations show her skill with a bow.

The video shows a few more seconds of Aloy's model on the character page screen before transitioning to her weapon and constellation page. It should be noted that the weapon animation here is likely a placeholder as Aloy will wield a bow and not a claymore.

Aloy's constellations and more

aloy has no constellations pic.twitter.com/BGQw7DstO0 — trin ♡'s ellie! (@ttr1n) August 21, 2021

It seems that even though Aloy has a proper constellation page, she still has no constellations to unlock in Genshin Impact. Leaks have shown that all of Aloy's constellations are locked and that they provide no benefits.

This is likely due to the fact that every player can only get one Aloy per account, meaning constellations would be unobtainable.

Fans who were looking forward to Aloy having some game-changing constellations will be disappointed but this means that every player's Aloy will have the same base power level at least.

How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact

Aloy will be available for free for playstation players in 2.1 and for PC and Mobile in 2.2#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Lvwv9kkSQt — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) August 20, 2021

Aloy will appear as a free gift in the mail for players on PlayStation once Genshin Impact 2.1 begins. All PlayStation gamers will need to do is claim their free Aloy once the update launches.

For players on Mobile and PC, they will need to wait until Genshin Impact 2.2 releases and accept Aloy as a gift then. Aloy will be Genshin Impact's first free 5-star character since the Traveler, making this wait definitely worth it.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is just around the corner and Aloy's release will be a great addition to the game.

