Genshin Impact server status for version 2.2 maintenance: Downtime and uptime revealed

miHoYo has recently revealed a valuable server status update for Genshin Impact 2.2.

It's almost time for a brand new update. Genshin Impact 2.2 will include new content, some of which range from new weapons to recent locations. One of the featured areas is Tsurumi Island, which players can access after completing "Seirai Stormchasers."

Maintenance is expected to begin on October 13, 2021, at 6.00 (UTC+8). miHoYo estimates that it will take roughly five hours for maintenance to end. Gamers can pre-install the content on PC to save time for later.

As usual, Genshin Impact players will receive Primogem compensation; here, they will receive 300 Primogems at minimum. One cannot log into Genshin Impact during the game's maintenance, so players should be aware of that before attempting to do so.

Genshin Impact 2.2 server status & maintenance information: Downtime and uptime revealed

Update schedule

Tsurumi Island will finally be explorable (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.2's maintenance will start on October 13, 2021, at 6.00 for UTC+8. Hence, Genshin Impact players should convert that time into their respective timezone to better understand when it will begin.

It should take roughly five hours to complete. miHoYo also states how players can update the game after maintenance is over.

PC players can open the Genshin Impact Launcher and click on "Update." iOS users can update it on the App Store, and Android gamers can open the game to see some directions on how to update it.

PS4 and PS5 owners can update the game by utilizing the OPTIONS button on the Home Screen and selecting "Check for Update."

Compensation

Primogems will be given to players who are Adventure Rank 5+ (Image via Sportskeeda)

Genshin Impact players will receive 300 Primogems as compensation. It's essentially 60 Primogems an hour, but there is no change if the maintenance is finished early. However, players could earn an extra 60 Primogems every additional hour.

Gamers must reach Adventure Rank 5 to receive the compensation Primogems via in-game mail. This requirement must occur before Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance begins.

Note: The mail expires in 30 days.

What to look forward to

Zeniet @Zeniiet

This event will give out a free 4* Xinyan

#原神 #GenshinImpact Labyrinth Warriors will be the main event of v2.2This event will give out a free 4* Xinyan Labyrinth Warriors will be the main event of v2.2

This event will give out a free 4* Xinyan

#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/tWvXXjIzOy

The Labyrinth Warriors event will take place in Genshin Impact 2.2. This event will allow players the opportunity to receive a free copy of Xinyan if they have enough "Aged Tokens." One can also use these Aged Tokens to receive the following items from the event shop:

Primogems

Mora

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Crown of Insight

To participate, Genshin Impact players must be Adventure Rank 30+ and have completed the Archon Quest known as "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals."

Thoma will be a playable character in the 2.2 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tsurumi Island is a new Inazuma Island that will debut in Genshin Impact 2.2. Players cannot access it until they complete the "Seirai Stormchasers" World Quest. On a related note, Thoma will be a 4-star character that players can summon in the 2.2 update's second half.

Also Read

There will also be new Hangout Events featuring both Thoma and Sayu. In addition, there will be plenty of World Quests for the player to overcome for further rewards.

Naturally, there are plenty of minor adjustments that Genshin Impact players might be curious to learn. To do so, they can click on this hyperlink to check out the official patch notes for Genshin Impact 2.2.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to this update? Yes No 7 votes so far