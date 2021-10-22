Genshin Impact Labyrinth Warriors event guide: How to play and get free Xinyan

Genshin Impact released a new event called "Labyrinth Warriors" on October 21. As the name implied, the event consists of a labyrinth-like domain with multiple floors and rooms. Players can explore the domain, defeating enemies and collecting hidden treasure chests.

The Labyrinth Warriors features two Genshin Impact characters in the event storyline: Tartaglia and Xinyan. These two characters will accompany players to enter the domain and fight enemies using various buffs from Shiki Taisho.

By completing the events, gamers can obtain rewards from the Martial Trials and Event Shop. These include Primogems, ascension materials, Mora, and a four-star character, Xinyan.

Guide to play Genshin Impact's Labyrinth Warrior

1) Enter the Mystic Onmyou Chamber

A Tricky Situation quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The event will start with the Event Quest, "A Tricky Situation", where it will guide you to the Mystic Onmyou Chamber. In the domain, there will be a total of five stages. Starting from the first day of the Labyrinth Warrior event, a new stage will be unlocked every three days.

Five stages for Labyrinth Warrior event (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) Choose the appropriate team and Shikifuda

Deploy two teams and choose three Shikifuda (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you enter the domain and choose a stage, the game will ask you to create two teams and choose three Shikifuda. The "Combat" party will be your initial party to fight enemies in the chamber while the "Support" party is a substitute team where you can switch to any character you want later in the domain.

Choose three Shikifuda out of nine (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the Shikifuda, you can choose three out of nine different ones. These charms are akin to buffs for the characters in the team. Note that you cannot change the Shikifuda after you start the challenge.

3) Complete the trial

Mystic Onmyou Chamber minimap (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the domain, there are two floors with multiple rooms on each floor. You can explore the rooms to search for treasure chests or go straight to the boss fight: Decisive Emplacement. To complete the trial, your main task is to complete the Decisive Emplacement on each floor in the domain.

Battered Shikifuda can be obtained by completing challenges in the domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Damaged Replicas can be obtained by interacting with shiny items in the domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

However, it is recommended for you to collect the Damaged Replicas and Battered Shikifuda throughout the dungeon. Damaged Replicas can be used to enhance Shiki Taishou's Charm abilities. Battered Shikifuda, meanwhile, can be used to re-draw Charms selections in the domain.

How to get free Xinyan from the Labyrinth Warrior

Complete criteria to get free Xinyan (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can get free Xinyan by completing the three criteria below:

Complete 'Path of the Taishou' Accumulate 4000 Aged Tokens Exchange 1000 Aged Tokens

The Path of the Taishou is still unavailable at the moment. However, it is assumed to be an event-related quest for the future. While for the Aged Tokens, you need to accumulate a total of 4000 Aged Tokens.

There are five stages for Labyrinth Warrior, and the first stage provides a maximum of 1800 Aged Tokens. Therefore, Genshin Impact players may need to wait for the third stage before accumulating 4000 Aged Tokens and exchanging 1000 Aged Tokens for Xinyan.

