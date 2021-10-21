Genshin Impact Labyrinth Warriors event details, free rewards, and more

Genshin Impact's newest event, known as "Labyrinth Warriors," began on October 21st alongside "Tuned to the World's Sounds." At this time, players will need to do some extra work, as the Traveler, Paimon, and Xinyan take on the monsters inside the Mystic Onmyou Chamber.

The Domain overseer Shiki Taishou, alongside Fatui Harbinger, Tartaglia, accompanies them to explore and fight using various buffs along the way. Like past events, players will purchase rewards from the "event shop" using exclusive currencies. These include primogems, ascension, and talent materials alongside Mora.

Guide on the newest Genshin Impact event, Labyrinth Warriors

1) Requirements and getting started

Shiki Taishou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Similar to past events in Genshin Impact, players will need to have at least Adventure Rank 30 and "Chapter II Act III Omnipresence over Mortals" completion to take part. The event will run until November 8th, with the event shop being up until November 15th, so everyone still has a lot of time to catch up.

Mystic Onmyou Chamber location (Image via Genshin Impact)

To start things off, players will need to initiate a quest called "A Trickey Situation." This will guide everyone towards the location of the Chamber. After entering, the game will ask to create two teams, which is vaguely similar to the Spiral Abyss system. One group will be for combat, and the other for support.

2) Shikifuda and the Chamber

Shikifuda in the newest event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to choose from nine different "Shikifuda" at the start. These are charms that will provide a particular buff to the characters in a team. A total of three shikifudas can be chosen for each run, which will further offer the players with either an exploration buff, character buff, or even a unique shikifuda buff.

The latest domain of Genshin Impact is separated into two floors, with each consisting of numerous rooms. Players must interact with their minimap and navigate accordingly to collect buffs, treasure, defeat enemies, and ultimately the floor boss itself.

Mystic Onmyou Chamber minimap (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each room on the floor will contain separate "Emplacements" for the players to interact with. Everyone has to look for the "Decisive Emplacement," and follow the waypoint shown in the game. Other Emplacements spawn enemies for additional shikifudas and healing allies.

Players can further upgrade Shiki Taishou's charm magic by collecting "Damaged Replicas" by exploring the domain. Ferocious or Arrayed Emplacements allow players to draw three additional charms on that floor. Everyone needs to be cautious here as there are some cursed seals with adverse effects.

3) Free Xinyan

Free Xinyan page from the event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also Read

Genshin Impact is giving away a free Xinyan from the ongoing event. However, players must meet a few requirements to access the free four-star Pyro Claymore wielder.

In the "Blazing Unison" section of the events page, players must complete "Path of the Taishou," and accumulate a total of 4000 old tokens. Details are still unclear on the "Path of the Taishou" but it can be assumed to be an event-related quest scheduled for the future.

Edited by Danyal Arabi