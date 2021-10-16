Xinyan’s birthday in Genshin Impact: Date, rewards, and mail details

Xinyan's birthday brings even more free rewards for Genshin Impact players to enjoy.

Her birthday is on October 16, and this will be the first time Genshin Impact players can get her birthday mail in-game. It's a special time of year, so some players may wish to see what Xinyan has to say to them.

The free rewards include one Rockin' Riffin' Chicken and ten Cuihua Wood. It's not game-breaking by any means, but it is free. Plus, it's not too long after Xingqiu's birthday, and that's not to mention how Sayu's birthday is right around the corner.

Xinyan's birthday details in Genshin Impact: Date to remember, rewards, and her mail

Xinyan's birthday mail (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xinyan's mail is essentially about how she always writes a new song a week before her birthday. She finished this year's song and wished for the Traveler to share their thoughts with her.

She then talks about Cuihua Wood and how it works with acoustics. Xinyan even provides the player with ten Cuihua Wood as she considers the player a good friend.

At the end of the mail, she suggests that they can work on some furniture together. Other than the Cuihua Wood, Xinyan also awards players with one Rockin' Riffin' Chicken.

When is Xinyan's birthday?

Her birthday takes place in Genshin Impact 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

October 16 is when Xinyan's birthday takes place. It's vital to note that different servers will get the free rewards sooner than others. For example, the Asian server gets it before the European server, which in turn gets it before the American server.

If players log into Genshin Impact on this day, they will receive the in-game mail. Remember, Xinyan's birthday is only celebrated on October 16. This rule applies to all Genshin Impact birthdays.

She was initially released on December 1, 2020, so 2021 is the first year that Genshin Impact players can collect her birthday mail.

Xinyan birthday rewards

The rewards players get from Xinyan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rockin' Riffin' Chicken is Xinyan's special dish. To obtain it normally, Genshin Impact players would have to cook Jueyan Chili Chicken and use Xinyan to do so. It provides an additional 4% CRIT Rate over the Delicious version of Jueyan Chili Chicken.

For reference, it's a 16% increase versus a 12% increase. Both meals last for 300 seconds and apply to the entire party. Genshin Impact players can get the Jueyan Chili Chicken recipe from the Wanmin Restaurant. It costs 2,500 Mora, but the players must be Adventure Rank 25+ to obtain it.

Wanmin Restaurant is in Liyue Harbor, and it's not too far from a Teleport Waypoint. It has an icon on the map that consists of a spoon and a fork.

Cuihua Wood

Cuihua Wood is obtainable from trees that grow Apples, Lavender Melons, and Sunsiettas. Genshin Impact players can collect three pieces of wood per tree. As for Xinyan's birthday, she gives the players ten Cuihua Wood.

The interactive map shown above gives players an idea of where they can farm Cuihua Wood. It's noticeably absent from Dragonspine, Watatsumi Island, Seirai Island, and Tsurumi Island.

Otherwise, it's available all over Teyvat. Cuihua Wood is used in ten furnishings. These recipes range from requiring four to 16 Cuihua Wood.

