Where to find apples in Genshin Impact? Best locations revealed

Apples are ubiquitous throughout Mondstadt in Genshin Impact, with some locations serving as a better farming spot than others.

Of course, it isn't farming in the traditional sense. Rather, it's used in this context as a place Genshin Impact players can repeatedly head to for collecting apples. Like other resources in-game, it takes a while for apples to respawn in Genshin Impact. However, there are well over 20 apple trees in the game, with each giving players three apples.

Fortunately, there are many interactive maps to assist players in finding these apple trees. The one shown below is from Genshin-Impact-Map.com, and players can drag it around and zoom in wherever they want.

Alternatively, they can head to the website and select different materials they wish to farm, but only apples will be covered in this article.

Genshin Impact apple locations guide

The first apple tree south of the Anemo Hypostasis is a great starting location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stormbearer Mountains is a great starting location to farm apples in Genshin Impact, as players can easily collect nine of this fruit in almost half a minute. The waypoint south of the Anemo Hypostasis is also helpful, as they can collect apples from the two apple trees here and the three apples from the squirrels there.

Gamers can then head south on the western coast of this route. By looking at the interactive map, Genshin Impact players should notice several apple spawns on the way back to Mondstadt. It's also worth noting that not every apple will come from a tree, as some could come out of breakable objects that coincide with the location seen in the interactive map.

On a similar note, apple trees also drop Cuihua Wood, so users can double down on their farming runs by hitting the trees to collect three Cuihua Logs per apple tree.

Minor notes

Players should take advantage of Teleport Waypoints (Image via Sportskeeda)

To make farming runs efficient, Genshin Impact players should use Teleport Waypoints whenever it would be quicker than just running to the next apple spawn. The interactive map showcases where the apple spawns accurately, but it's still up to the Genshin Impact player to get there quickly.

Likewise, some apples are located near other valuable resources, such as Anemo Crystalflies. If possible, Genshin Impact gamers should collect them on the way to save time by cutting out a future trip.

Players also don't need to waste time with enemies when doing a quick farming run if they don't need the enemy materials. Sometimes, it's better to save time by doing a farm run as quickly as possible as players could farm these enemy drops elsewhere.

Wolvendom has a few apple spawn locations scattered about (Image via Sportskeeda)

After Genshin Impact players collect all of the apples on the east side of Mondstadt, they should move to the other locations for more efficient farming. Heading south to Dadaupa Gorge or going left to Wolvendom is fine, as most gamers on a farm run will go everywhere.

Like in the previous points, they could efficiently farm whatever resources they need (like Anemo Crystalflies and Cuihua Wood) alongside the apples in these other locations.

Edited by Ravi Iyer