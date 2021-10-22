How to read Genshin Impact manga to learn more about new characters and lore

The official Genshin Impact Manga is where fans learn more about the game's characters and lore.

As of right now, there are 13 chapters (plus the Prologue) for travelers to read in English. It's not to be confused with the Genshin Impact Comic Anthology, as that is a series of unofficial stories intended for lighthearted fun. Likewise, there are other unofficial mangas, but this article will only cover the official one.

The manga is free to read so that players can search for 'Genshin Impact manga' and the first link should be it. Alternatively, navigate to Genshin Impact's home page and then to the explore tab. One of the links under it is "Manga."

Clicking here will redirect readers to the official website, where they can read the Genshin Impact Manga for free.

Read the official Genshin Impact manga to go deeper into the lore

Some of the chapters that English readers can find online (Image via miHoYo)

This article will aim to minimize spoilers and only briefly cover characters and events. Ideally, read the manga to find out more. Some fans are adamantly against spoilers.

Not all languages have caught up to the same chapter. For example, English readers can read up to Chapter 13: Dual Recurrence. The Japanese version goes till Chapter 16.

The website also keeps track of where readers left off last time. Click on the blue button that says "Continue" to keep reading. Alternatively, navigate to a specific Genshin Impact manga chapter by clicking on it.

New characters

Barnabas has a strong connection to Collei (Image via miHoYo)

Collei is one of the main characters of the manga that has a solid connection to the Fatui. Here is a list of characters relevant to the Genshin Impact Manga that have little to no presence in-game right now:

Barnabas

Collei

Crepus

Cyno

Dottore

Eroch

Krupp

Seamus Pegg

Venessa

Of course, the Genshin Impact Manga also covers established characters who are present in the game. Kaeya, Amber, and Diluc get plenty of time in the early chapters.

New lore

Some of the new lore ties into the new characters (Image via miHoYo)

The official Genshin Impact manga explores the pre-established lore and new plot points. Without spoiling them, it's worth noting that much of the new lore is connected to the new characters.

This manga also gets updated periodically, so Genshin Impact fans should keep checking it for new chapters.

