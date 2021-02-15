Genshin Impact has its own manga. The manga provides the backstory characters like Diluc, Kaeya, and other characters. The manga narrates what happened in the past in the land of Teyvat.

Where to read Genshin Impact Manga online

Different chapters in the Genshin Impact Manga (Image via Mihoyo)

The Genshin Impact manga is available to read online on the official website of Genshin Impact and Webtoon in 13 different languages. Only the Japanese, Korean and Chinese versions are updated with a total of 16 chapters.

The names of all 16 chapters

Prologue: Songs of the Wind

Bad Wine Flame Born Lost and Found Surprise Finding Dangerous Grounds Wind and Fyre Dusty Chest Final Clue Ludi Harpastum Fools Trick Serpent's Dance Unshrouded Dual Recurrence Malignant Illness Conclusion Talks Over a Drink

Here's the official description of Genshin Impact's manga.

Teyvat is a world blessed by the 7 Elemental Archons. Though the calamity the world suffered has ceased, and the lands have slowly healed, peace has yet to be restored to Mondstadt, the city of wind. The domineering Fatui have been oppressing the surrounding city-states, under the guise of protection, while an ancient darkness is seeking a chance for revenge...

The manga is produced by Genshin Impact, miHoYo, and drawn by a team of artists. The Genshin Impact manga is set before the traveler had appeared in Mondstadt looking for his/her sibling.

Some of the mainstream characters with important roles are Diluc, Vennessa, and Kaeya.

