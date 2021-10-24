Five best Polearms for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao will have a rerun banner in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.2, giving players a new opportunity to acquire the 5-star Pyro Polearm user.

Genshin Impact players should ideally use the best Polearm they have for Hu Tao to maximize her DPS capabilities. However, her best Polearms won't always be a 5-star option. There are 4-star and even 3-star options for Hu Tao owners to consider.

An ideal Polearm will bolster Hu Tao's DPS capabilities in some way. For example, it can make her CRIT DMG even more insane. There are both F2P and P2W options for players to use for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact.

Five good Polearms for Hu Tao owners in Genshin Impact

5) White Tassel

F2P players won't have the best Polearms. Sometimes, they have atrocious luck and fail to pull a Polearm like Dragon's Bane or any 5-star option. If that's the case, then the 3-star White Tassel is a critically underrated choice for players to consider.

It can boost CRIT Rate by 23.4 percent, and its effect makes Hu Tao's Normal Attacks deal 24~48 percent more damage in Genshin Impact. Most Travelers can easily acquire enough copies to max out its Refinemental Level.

4) Dragon's Bane

F2P players have several opportunities to max out Dragon's Bane. It's been a featured weapon for several weapon banners, which helps make it an appealing option for Hu Tao owners.

Some might find this weapon better than Deathmatch if they plan to use a Hydro support unit like Xingqiu. If that's the case, one can easily rank Dragon's Bane above Deathmatch.

It increases the user's DMG toward enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro, which is easy to activate for Hu Tao. A 20~36 percent increase in total damage is a frightening aspect given Hu Tao's offensive capabilities.

3) Deathmatch

Deathmatch is an excellent option for low spenders. It's only available via the paid battlepass, but it boosts Hu Tao's CRIT Rate by 36.8 percent at the maximum level. Hence, players can CRIT far more often with it equipped.

Not only that, but it has a beneficial effect that makes Hu Tao even more dangerous. If there are fewer than two foes nearby, she can get an ATK boost of 24~48 percent.

Even if more enemies are around, getting a 16~32 percent ATK and DEF bonus isn't too shabby in Genshin Impact.

2) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Some of Hu Tao's best Polearms are P2W options. The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is only available in one banner thus far, but it's an excellent option for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact.

It boosts the user's CRIT Rate by 22.1 percent, with its effect also bolstering Hu Tao's deadly offensive capabilities. If she hits an enemy with this Polearm, her Attack will go up by 3.2~6.0 percent and up to seven stacks.

A cooldown of 0.3 seconds is minor, and having max stacks can further increase the damage by 12~24 percent.

1) Staff of Homa

As this Polearm debuted in the Weapon Banner alongside Hu Tao's arrival, it's only suitable that it's an excellent option for her. Its secondary stat is CRIT DMG, which can go up to a whopping 66.2 percent in Genshin Impact.

Its effect includes boosting the user's ATK based on how much HP they are missing. This boost increases when the user is under 50 percent as well. The 20 to 40 percent extra HP is also beneficial for her Elemental Skill. She's more likely to have extra Max HP to forfeit for a juicy ATK boost.

Being a 5-star Polearm, it has the best potential for players who spend a good amount of money on Genshin Impact.

Also Read

Despite listing all of these options, players have to be prudent and assess their choices. Genshin Impact is a nuanced game that warrants analysis and tactical nous.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Which 5-star Polearm do you prefer? Staff of Homa Primordial Jade Winged-Spear 0 votes so far