Almost every player in Genshin Impact hunts for the same rare currency, Primogems. The players who have it the hardest are those who play the game F2P, or free to play, meaning they don't spend any money on the game and must collect all their Primogems through in-game methods. These players must use all methods at their disposal to collect and save as many Primogems as possible. Here are the top 10 F2P ways to save Primogems in Genshin Impact:

There are many ways for F2P players to save Primogems, though some are harder than others. Many players will want to take advantage of these methods, regardless of whether you are F2P or not, Primogems are still a valuable resource.

1: Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions are a part of every Genshin Impact player's daily routine, and they provide great rewards when completed. Every player, especially F2P players should take advantage of the 60 Primogems that can be acquired from doing their Daily Commissions.

2: Event Rewards

Genshin Impact has been more generous lately with its Event Rewards, as Primogems have been given out plentifully through recent events like Endora's Education. Every player should be completing as many event quests and tasks as possible so they can receive a large amount of rewards, including Mora, EXP, and Primogems.

3: Maintenance Rewards

While maintenance only happens every six weeks, the Primogem rewards that players receive have always been high. Once maintenance ends, players will receive 600 Primogems, which will definitely help with the hours of Genshin Impact they may have missed during the update.

4: Hangout Events

While Hangout Events are a recent addition to Genshin Impact, they have definitely brought a great source of easy Primogems for F2P players. Getting Primogems from Hangouts is as easy as following a guide, players can use these events to guarantee some wishes without any worries.

5: Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss always looms as a challenge for players to test themselves against, and the rewards for completion are consistently high. Players should definitely take the time to create their teams to face this difficult arena, especially F2P players as collecting the Primogems from the Abyss is a surefire way to save up.

6: Achievements

A rather underlooked method, Genshin Impact achievements do provide a pretty decent source for gathering Primogems. Players should definitely complete all the achievements they can, and they may be surprised by just how many Primogems they end up with.

7: Web Events

F2P players should keep an eye out for whenever new web events begin in Genshin Impact, as they generally bring great rewards for very simple tasks. Players who stay on top of their web-events will see their Primogem income skyrocket.

8: Daily Check-in

The Genshin Impact Daily Check-In feature is here! Check in and claim Primogems!



The Daily Check-in is a resource that not all players are utilizing, but F2P Genshin Impact players should definitely make use of this easy source of Primogems. All players need to do is log in and check in every day and they are on their way to acquiring 60 free Primogems a month.

9: Primogem Codes

Players who watch the Genshin Impact update livestreams are rewarded with Primogem redemption codes that total up to 300 Primogems, meaning F2P players should always stay tuned to Mihoyo's newest update streams. Redeeming these codes is easy, but if a player needs a guide they can check one out here.

Players should be familiar with completing quests, and as Genshin Impact progresses, more quests will be released, allowing players to stack up even more Primogems. Players should also be sure to explore the quest area thoroughly, as there may be some hidden rewards they might miss.

With so many methods, stacking Primogems should be much easier for F2P players. Saving is an important part of Genshin Impact for those who aren't spending money, so hopefully players can collect as many Primogems as possible.

