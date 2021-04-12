There are hidden chests in the new Archon Quest "We Will be Reunited" in Genshin Impact. The quest was released in a 1.4 update, and it features the mysterious Dainsleif.

In this story quest, a lot of questions will be answered, and a lot of speculation will be confirmed. However, players will also be flooded with more questions.

Major parts of this story quest are done in the "Call of the Abyss" domain. There, players can obtain up to 10 chests. One of the chests will be in an open place, but the other nine are decently hidden. Genshin Impact players who wish to obtain them all can refer to this guide for the locations.

Genshin Impact: 10 hidden chest locations in the new Archon quest "We Will be Reunited"

New Archon Quest "Chapter I: Act IV - We Will Be Reunited" Coming Soon



Before attempting this domain, players should keep in mind that the chests they miss will not be obtainable later. Players should follow this guide step-by-step to ensure all 10 chests are found.

The nine chests scattered around the domain are Common Chests. All of the Common Chests will be hidden behind wooden boxes and barrels. The 10th chest is a Precious Chest and will be out in the open.

The first chest is near the wall

After entering the "Call of the Abyss" domain, players will be prompted to enter deeper. After they find "Door of Resurrection," players can find a chest near the wall.

The second and third chests can be found in the last safe room on both sides

For this mini-challenge, there will be four safe rooms in total, with two on each side. Players can find the second and third chests in the furthest safe room on both sides.

The fourth chest is across the torch

A fourth chest can be found across the torch, behind a wooden box and barrel.

The fifth and sixth chests are on the left sides

After defeating the Abyss Herald, players will have to face the bubble challenge again. This time, there's a little twist.

The fifth chest is in the first safe room on the left side

The platform will fall after it is stepped on, and if players move to the safe room after stepping on it, they will have to glide back to the start. Platforms will only respawn if players return to the starting point by gliding or falling.

The sixth chest is in the second safe room on the left side

For the fifth and sixth chests, players should find them in the two safe rooms on the left.

The seventh chest is near the Door of Resurrection in Genshin Impact

The seventh chest can be found near the Door of Resurrection.

Afterward, players will exit the domain. The remaining three can be obtained after following the story's quest. Players will be told to go back to the domain, and this time, it'll be through a different route.

The eighth and ninth chests are in the safe room on the left sides

Players can find the eighth and ninth chest in the two safe rooms on the left, similar to the sixth and seventh chest.

A Precious Chest in Genshin Impact

The last chest will appear after the players finish the story. It can be found near the exit point.

Genshin Impact features a lot of special domains to accommodate different stories. Most of them are not replayable, so players might want to follow guides to find the hidden chests inside. Otherwise, they will forever lose the chance to obtain the maximum amount of obtainable chest in Genshin Impact.

