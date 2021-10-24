Genshin Impact Rosaria build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, and more

Rosaria is a popular 4-star Cryo Polearm character in Genshin Impact with a few diverse builds to consider.

There are plenty of good weapons, artifacts, and teammates for her. Some lean more toward P2W, but there are also valuable F2P options that every player should access in Genshin Impact. One of the most blatant examples of this statement lies in her ideal weaponry.

Something like obtaining her best artifacts is easy for F2P players. The only problem is that finding the correct stats on them might be time-consuming. Nonetheless, this guide will cover some general Rosaria tips.

Diving into Rosaria's build guide in Genshin Impact

Best weapons

Some 5-star Polearms like Staff of Homa and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear are ideal for Rosaria. The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is the more accessible weapon to slot in for most teams. It has a slightly higher DPS output if the player plans to build Rosaria as Cryo support.

Both Polearms have a similar DPS output to one another for a physical build. However, both weapons are hard to obtain, so F2P players will have to resort to a different Polearm.

Crescent Pike and Dragonspine Spear are good Polearms for F2P Rosaria owners. Both are obtainable via forging so that players can acquire the Refinement Level 5 versions relatively quickly.

Both weapons work excellently for a physical damage build. However, they can also help patch up Rosaria's DPS capabilities if she's built as a support option.

Best artifacts

Rosaria utilizes both artifact sets well (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rosaria has a few viable artifact options. Either a 4-piece or 2-piece mix of Blizzard Strayer and Noblesse Oblige works well with Rosaria's kit. Ideally, the Genshin Impact player will try to get CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG-based artifacts for Rosaria.

Blizzard Strayer has the following effects:

Two-piece set effect: 15% Cryo DMG Bonus

15% Cryo DMG Bonus Four-piece set effect: The user's CRIT Rate increases by 20% against foes affected by Cryo. This effect is boosted by another 20% if they're against frozen enemies.

Noblesse Oblige has the following effects:

Two-piece set effect: 20% Elemental Burst DMG Bonus

20% Elemental Burst DMG Bonus Four-piece set effect: Activating the user's Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12 seconds.

Good teammates for Rosaria in Genshin Impact

Bennett works well with most team compositions, including those with Rosaria in it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Splashable units like Bennett work well in most team comps and it's no different with Rosaria. They occupy different niches in the Genshin Impact metagame, meaning Bennett doesn't work directly with Rosaria. What helps push Bennett over the edge is that he can make Rosaria's DPS team significantly stronger.

Another good splashable unit is Xingqiu. Players can effortlessly freeze enemies if they plan on using her over other Cryo units.

Pyro units like Diluc and Xiangling also work well with Rosaria, as they can easily trigger melt elemental reactions. Of course, she works well with perma-freeze team comps.

Rosaria's valuable traits make her team compositions flexible. She's not always the best option in every situation, but she can help fill some voids for F2P players.

