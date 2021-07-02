How to get Xiangling in Genshin Impact

There are several ways to get Xiangling copies in Genshin Impact, including one way every player could get for free.

The three main ways to get Xiangling are Wishes, Paimon's Bargains, and through the permanent event, Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice.

Wishes are purely luck-based, and Paimon's Bargains doesn't always have her. Fortunately, the last method guarantees a copy for all Genshin Impact players.

It is important to get Xiangling copies, even if the player already has one copy. Maxing out a character's Constellations is extremely useful in Genshin Impact. Unless a player has already maxed out her Constellation, they should try to get more copies of her if they plan on building her.

Obtaining Xiangling in Genshin Impact

Xiangling is quite easy to get in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

As mentioned previously, there are three main methods to obtaining Xiangling in Genshin Impact. One is luck-based, another isn't always available, and the final one will always give Genshin Impact players just one copy.

This article will not include temporary events that show no signs of coming back. Paimon's Bargains is similar in that regard, but it is a permanent feature still worth mentioning. All of these methods are possible for F2P players.

Wishes

Xiangling can be pulled on every banner (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Xiangling is available on all banners as she is a four-star unit. If she's available as one of the banner characters, then the chance of pulling her is drastically increased.

More often than not, players will pull a copy of Xiangling as they're aiming for a five-star unit.

Saving Primogems to pull for a good unit is nothing new in Genshin Impact. If the players want to C6 their Xiangling, then waiting for her to appear as one of the banner characters is their best opportunity overall.

She was a banner character in three past banners, with the most recent one being Moment of Bloom back on March 2, 2021.

Paimon's Bargains

Xiangling was available back in January 2021 (Image via Zeniet)

Four-star characters are regularly rotated in Paimon's Bargains for 34 Masterless Starglitter. Hence, Xiangling isn't always available, though it is worth noting that she was available in January 2021.

Like with other four-star characters on rotation, Genshin Impact players are limited to one copy. Waiting for them to reappear in a future rotation is acceptable, but some characters will take longer to show up again compared to others.

Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice

This event lasts indefinitely (Image via miHoYo)

The Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice is a permanent event that was added on September 28, 2020. To unlock this event, players just need to reach Adventure Rank 20.

As for the event itself, players just need to complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss to claim their free copy of Xiangling.

Note: Players just have to complete Floor 3, Chamber 3. They don't need to get a certain amount of stars on it to unlock her.

Enemies are at level 45 throughout Floor 3 of the Spiral Abyss, which does not change regardless of the player's own levels.

Hence, players shouldn't have much trouble getting Xiangling through this method, especially since they don't need to pass the challenge targets to get her. Even if a player barely passes Floor 3, Chamber 3, they will get her.

Likewise, players can be overleveled and stomp enemies here to get their free copy.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul