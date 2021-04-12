Genshin Impact bug allows players to use Xiangling's burst for hours: Here is how to do it

Genshin Impact players have found a new bug that allows Xiangling to use her burst for hours. This bug has been found recently, so players should take advantage. By using this powerful bug, players can have a consistent source of Pyro damage, making things like the new Rhodeia's Rage event much easier. Here's how players can use this bug to their advantage.

How to extend Xiangling's burst in Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact players will not need to worry about executing this bug as the steps are very simple:

Craft a Portable Waypoint and place it near an existing Waypoint Activate Xiangling's Elemental Burst Teleport between the two Waypoints repeatedly The repeated teleportation will stack the duration of the Burst infinitely

Players will only need one item to activate this exploit, a Portable Waypoint. After acquiring this item, all players need to do is place the Portable Waypoint near another Waypoint, and they are free to begin setting up the bug. After this first step is completed, players will simply need to activate Xiangling's Elemental Burst and teleport between the two Waypoints repeatedly. This will begin to stack the duration of the burst and if done repeatedly, players can have Xiangling's ult going for hours.

How to get a Portable Waypoint in Genshin Impact

Players who haven't unlocked the Portable Waypoint in Genshin Impact yet are in luck, as acquiring this item is very simple as well. All players will have to do is reach Reputation Level 6 in Mondstadt and the crafting recipe for this item will be unlocked. It requires 1 Dead Ley Line Leaves, 2 Luminescent Spines, 5 Crystal Chunks, and 500 Mora. After crafting this item, players are ready to begin setting up an infinite Xiangling burst.

What Genshin Impact players can do with this bug

Players can use this bug for multiple purposes. Players can use this bug to farm a lot of Fowl as the burst will travel to the player, catching any unsuspecting birds by surprise.

Players can also use this bug to easily defeat any of the bosses in Genshin Impact, as the constant Pyro application will make for a devastating bonus to damage output.

The strongest benefit comes for any players who have Xiangling at Constellation 6, as an infinite Xiangling Burst means they will be able to take advantage of her 15% Pyro damage bonus constantly. This is an incredible buff for any Pyro character, and players should definitely take advantage of this if they can.

Genshin Impact players will want to use this new bug as soon as they can, as Mihoyo has been quick with removing bugs in the game. Players may get a new appreciation for Xiangling after a few hours with her Elemental Burst.

