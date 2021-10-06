Genshin Impact Rosaria build guide: Best artifacts and weapons explained

Rosaria has a diverse amount of options for builds in Genshin Impact.

Ideally, Rosaria works best as a sub DPS or as the main DPS option. Whatever the player plans to build her in Genshin Impact depends on their resources. For example, a F2P player will have substantially fewer options than a P2W player when it comes to weaponry.

Likewise, it will depend on what the user's progress is in Genshin Impact. Everybody is at a different point in the game with differing resources. Hence, no one set will automatically be Rosaria's best build in 100% situations.

Potent Rosaria build guide in Genshin Impact

This article will include some F2P options. Likewise, it will consist of various weapons and artifact sets so that gamers can use the convenient one. After all, Rosario's build options are versatile in Genshin Impact.

Artifacts

Rosaria has a few viable artifact sets for players to consider in Genshin Impact. Pale Flame, Blizzard Strayer, and Noblesse Oblige are some worthwhile options.

Rosaria's most popular artifact set for Spiral Abyss Floors 9 through 12 is a 2-set Noblesse Oblige and a 2-set for Blizzard Strayer. It's only a 23% usage rating, but it can work well in some of Genshin Impact's most challenging content.

Pale Flame or Gladiator's Finale

Both Pale Flame and Gladiator's Finale work well with Rosaria if users plan to build her as the main DPS option. The former's 2-set effect is +25% Physical DMG versus the latter's +18% Attack.

It's worth noting that Rosaria's Elemental Skill has a natural cooldown of six seconds, which makes stacking the Pale Flame's 4-set possible but not ideal.

However, Gladiator's Finale is easy to slap into Rosaria's build without putting much thought into it. Of course, a 2-set of both artifact sets is efficient. Genshin Impact gamers can also slot in a 2-set Bloodstained Chivalry alongside either option.

Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige is one of the best artifact sets in all of Genshin Impact. If players don't have anybody on the team that can use it, they can easily slot it on Rosaria as a sub DPS option.

Rosaria's Elemental Burst can boost her teammate's CRIT Rate when she unlocks her fourth Ascension Passive. This effect is especially nice with a C6 Rosaria, as it gives her more utility than just being a physical attacker.

Blizzard Strayer

Blizzard Strayer works well with most Cryo units and can work with Rosaria in a permafrost team. In teams where players don't plan to use her Cryo capabilities, it's not recommended to prioritize this artifact set.

Both a 4-set Blizzard Strayer and a 2-set Blizzard Strayer plus 2-set Noblesse Oblige work well. The former is better for overall damage in optimal team comps (that can spread Cryo quickly).

P2W Polearm Options

Staff of Homa

The Staff of Homa works well with CRIT builds on Rosaria. Its secondary stat is CRIT DMG, and some Rosaria owners may wish to build CRIT on her to maximize the usage of her first and fourth Ascension Passives.

Her HP is surprisingly high at base, allowing her to use the Staff of Homa's effect effectively. If players wish to use the Staff of Homa, they should use the Pale Flame or Gladiator's Finale artifact set.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear also synergizes with Rosaria's natural CRIT tendencies. It's a good alternative if players lack the Staff of Homa (or have both but prefer the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear's effect).

Skyward Spine

Finally, some Genshin Impact users might enjoy Skyward Spine on Rosaria. In this situation, she is better-suited as a Sub DPS option in the team. Combine it with a 4-set Noblesse Oblige as the two work well in tandem with one another.

Deathmatch

Deathmatch is one of Rosaria's most popular options for Spiral Abyss Floors 9 through 12. It was cheaper to get than the options above, as gamers could get Deathmatch via a Battlepass.

It's a budget CRIT option compared to the 5-star Polearms but reliable.

F2P Polearm options

The Dragonspine Spear is a reliable option that's easy to acquire (Image via Genshin Impact)

Naturally, not every Rosaria owner will have weapons available via Wishes at their disposal. Even so, they still have some excellent options to consider.

Dragonspine Spear

Dragonspine Spear is a popular 4-star Polearm for Rosario to use. Its secondary stat includes a Physical DMG Bonus%. The icicle created via its effect doesn't deal Cryo DMG. Instead, it deals Physical DMG (thus synergizing with its secondary stat).

That note is important, as it means Rosaria owners who plan to use Dragonspine Spear can use a physical damage artifact set to maximize her DPS output.

Favonius Lance

Favonius Lance is another good sub DPS option for Rosaria. It's only available via wishes, but it's a 4-star Polearm. As a result, some F2P players might have it. It works well with Noblesse Oblige if the player needs a unit that utilizes that artifact set.

Crescent Pike

F2P Rosaria owners can still make her work as a main DPS option in Genshin Impact. Crescent Pike is obtainable via forging, making it more accessible than other good F2P Polearms in Genshin Impact.

