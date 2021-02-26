Genshin Impact: Is the new polearm Staff of Homa good for Zhongli?

Genshin Impact has released its overpowered 5-star polearm Staff of Homa, which is apparently Hu Tao's signature weapon. Although it suits Hu Tao best, polearm wielders like Xiao and Zhongli, who scale their talents with HP, are also good candidates to wield it.

Is the staff of Homa a good weapon for Zhongli in Genshin Impact?

Stats of Staff of Homa:

Staff of Homa (Image via Lumie)

Base ATK: 46

Maxed base ATK (Lv90): 608

Secondary stat: CRIT DMG

Secondary state base value: 14.4%

Maxed secondary stat value(Lv90): 66.2%

Passive ability: Reckless Cinnabar- When a character wields Staff of Homa, the HP of the character will be increased by 20%. An ATK bonus scaled with 0.8% of the character's max HP will also be granted to the wielder.

When the character's HP falls below 50%, the ATK bonus will be increased by an additional 1% of the max HP.

Zhongli's passive talent: Dominance of Earth

The staff of Homa's secondary stat provides CRIT DMG, which can compensate for bad CRIT sub-stats of 4-piece set bonuses. Zhongli's elemental skill, Dominus Lapidis, can produce a shield that scales with HP.

The Staff of Homa's passive ability, which grants its wielder 20% additional HP, can provide a huge DMG absorption ability to shield the on-field character in such a scenario.

Zhongli's elemental burst, Planet befall, can also benefit from the HP bonus as his passive talent, Dominance of Earth, increases his burst DMG by 33% of his Max HP.

Zhongli's passive ability Dominance of Earth also increases his normal attack, charged attack, and plunging attack DMG by 1.39% of Max HP and elemental skill damage by 1.9% of Max HP.

The passive talents of Zhongli, Staff of Homa, and the dependence on character's HP will allow Zhongli to break the barrier of a support role and be a sub-DPS or DPS with Geo resonance and good CRIT stats.

For players, who aim to use Zhongli in the long run but lack a good 5-star weapon, this is the best time for them to wish in the Epitome Invocation banner. They should grab the overpowered 5-star polearm for those HP-oriented passives in Genshin Impact.

