Genshin Impact 4.1 Hu Tao rerun countdown, weapon banner, and 4-star units

Hu Tao will return for her third rerun banner in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 4.1 update, which will be released on September 27, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). The Event Wishes will be available as soon as the patch goes live. HoYoverse has announced all the 4-star units that will be featured on the banner. The developer has also revealed the complete weapon line-up for the Epitome Invocation banner.

This article features a universal countdown to let readers know how much time is left until Hu Tao's banner drops. It also lists all the characters and weapons that will appear in the 4.1 Event Wishes.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Countdown to Hu Tao's banner

The maintenance for the Genshin Impact 4.1 update is scheduled to start on September 27, 2023, at 6:00 am (UTC+8). It is expected to last five hours, so players can expect the new patch to drop by 11:00 am (UTC+8), which is when Hu Tao's banner will also be available.

Travelers can refer to the universal countdown below to check out the time left until the character's arrival.

It should be noted that Neuvillette and Hu Tao's banners will drop at the same time.

Xingqiu and the other two featured 4-star units

Here is a list of all the 4-star characters that will receive a major drop-rate boost in the first phase of the 4.1 Genshin Impact update:

Xingqiu (Hydro - Sword)

(Hydro - Sword) Fischl (Electro - Bow)

(Electro - Bow) Diona (Cryo - Bow)

These are all extremely capable characters, especially Fischl and Xingqiu, who are two of the best sub-DPS units in the game. Meanwhile, Diona would be an amazing support and battery character in many Cryo teams.

Tome of the Eternal Flow and other featured weapons on the Epitome Invocation

Version 4.1 Weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the weapons that will be featured on the Epitome Invocation banner:

Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Staff of Homa (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) The Dockhand's Assistant (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Portable Power Saw (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Mitternachts Waltz (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)

The banner will feature a couple of new limited weapons, such as the Tome of the Eternal Flow, The Dockhand's Assistant, and the Portable Power Saw. The Staff of Homa, one of the best Polearms in Genshin Impact, will also return. In addition, Fischl's signature Bow, Mitternachts Waltz, will be available for a limited period of time.

Favonius Codex and Favonius Lance are the only two permanent weapons on the banner. Luckily, they are really good F2P options.