Genshin Impact 4.1 Update schedule: Server maintenance, patch release date and time

The much-awaited Genshin Impact 4.1 Update will be released on September 27, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. The developers have also announced the maintenance schedule for the same. During this time, the server will be offline, and travelers will not be able to log in to the game. The first phase banners of Neuvillette and Hu Tao will be available as soon as the maintenance ends and the Update goes live.

In addition, Genshin Impact players will also receive 600 Primogems as compensation. Travelers can find the complete maintenance schedule for all major regions below.

Genshin Impact 4.1 maintenance schedule and Update release time and date

Expand Tweet

As the above post from Genshin Impact states, the maintenance for the upcoming 4.1 Update will begin on September 27, 2023, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) across all servers. This is expected to last five hours, so players can expect the new Fontaine patch to drop by 11:00 am (UTC+8).

But the exact timings for everyone will be different based on their region. Thus, here is a complete maintenance schedule for some major locations:

American timezones (September 26, 2023)

Hawaii Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

European timezones (September 26 - 27, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian timezones (September 27, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

As mentioned earlier, the servers will be down for the entire duration while the maintenance is going on. Once it ends, travelers will be compensated with 600 Primogems, which can be collected from the in-game mailbox. It is worth mentioning that the maintenance for Genshin Impact 4.0 ended sooner and the Update went live one or two hours earlier.

Thus, there is a chance that version 4.1 will also be available sooner than the time stated above. In any case, the Phase I Event Wishes will also be available as soon as the Update is live.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase I Event Wishes

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the characters that will be available on the first phase banners of version 4.1:

Neuvillete (5-star Hydro - Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro - Catalyst) Hu Tao (5-star Pyro - Polearm)

(5-star Pyro - Polearm) Diona (4-star Cryo - Bow)

(4-star Cryo - Bow) Fischl (4-star Electro - Bow)

(4-star Electro - Bow) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro - Sword)

Neuvillette and Hu Tao's banners will be available for only 21 days, ending on October 17, 2023.