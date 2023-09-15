The Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 update has successfully concluded and the next Fontaine patch is expected to be huge. The 4.1 update will release a ton of new content, which include Archon Quests, Story Quests, new region, events, and much more. This will give everyone a chance to obtain a good amount of free Primogems and Intertwined Fates, which will be enough to reach at least one pity on any one Event Wish.

A Genshin Impact fan page called @FurinaaLover (formerly known as Tao) recently shared an estimate of how many free Primogems can be earned in the upcoming version 4.1 update. Do note that this is only an approximate amount, and the actual earnings will likely be different.

Genshin Impact 4.1 to offer over 16,000 F2P Primogems worth of pulls

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 update will release a ton of exciting new content, including Story Quests, a new region, and events. Since this patch will also celebrate the game's third anniversary, the developers have announced that all the players will be getting 10 Intertwined Fates, 1,600 Primogems, and a few other in-game rewards for free.

In any case, version 4.1 will give players a chance to obtain a ton of free Primogems and Fates. The amount will be even higher for players who buy Welkin and Battle Pass, but this article will list only the free gacha currency. Here is an estimation of the total amount of Primogems and Intertwined Fates that F2P players can obtain in Genshin Impact 4.1:

Permanent content

Daily Commision: 2,520 Primogems

2,520 Primogems Chests: 1,750 Primogems

1,750 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1,800 Primogems

1,800 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-in: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Version 4.1 update compensation: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems Version 4.2 livestream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Archon Quest: 120 Primogems

120 Primogems Unlocking Statue of The Seven and Waypoints: 120 Primogems

120 Primogems Leveling up Statue of The Seven: 120 Primogems

120 Primogems Fountain of Lucine: 2 Intertwined Fates

2 Intertwined Fates Wriothesley's Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Neuvillette's Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems World Quests: 870 Primogems

870 Primogems Character test runs: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Achievements: 370 Primogems

370 Primogems Paimon's Bargain: 10 Intertwined Fates

Limited time event

Anniversary Login rewards: 1,600 Primogems + 10 Intertwined Fates

1,600 Primogems + 10 Intertwined Fates Waterborne Poetry: 990 Primogems

990 Primogems Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Radiant Harvest: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems The Peak and Troughs of Life: 420 Primogems

420 Primogems Misc codes and web events: 140 Primogems

This amounts to a total of 22 Intertwined Fates (worth 3,520 Primogems) and 12,840 Primogems, which is roughly 102 pulls. This is enough to guarantee at least one 5-star item on any Event Wish in Genshin Impact 4.1. It should be noted that the Primogems from the chests and quests mentioned above are only rough estimations and the actual amount earned in the game could be different.

Lastly, travelers will also get 14 additional Acquaint Fates (worth 2,240 Primogems) from Fountain of Lucine and Paimon's Bargains, which can be used on the Standard Banner.