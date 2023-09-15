Genshin Impact has officially confirmed the upcoming banners for the version 4.1 update. It was already known that Neuvillette and Wriothesley would join the roster in the next patch, thanks to the drip marketing from the developer. Both of them are 5-star units and will be featured in separate phases of version 4.1. However, they will be sharing their banner with two other characters, Hu Tao and Venti.

You can find out the complete banner schedule for the upcoming version 4.1 update below. This article will also cover the release date and time for the next Fontaine patch and showcase a universal countdown for the same.

Genshin Impact 4.1 release date, time and countdown

Genshin Impact 4.1 will be released on September 27, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. Travelers can find a universal countdown for the same below.

Since the first phase of version 4.1 will begin as soon as the update goes live, the above timer also indicates the time left until Neuvillette's debut.

It is worth mentioning that there will be a short maintenance period before the new patch is released. Once the update is online, travelers will receive 600 Primogems as compensation for maintenance and other in-game bug fixes.

Genshin Impact 4.1 complete banner schedule

Phase I (September 27, 2023 - October 18, 2023)

Neuvillette and Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

The officials have announced that Neuvillette, a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user, will be released in the first phase of version 4.1, which will begin on September 27, 2023, and last until October 18, 2023. At the same time, Hu Tao will get her third rerun banner.

As mentioned earlier, their Event Wishes will be available as soon as the new update is online.

Phase II (October 18, 2023 - November 8, 2023)

Wriothesley and Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo unit, and he is the first of this element to use a Catalyst as a weapon in the game. He will make his debut in the second phase. In addition to this, Venti will also return in this half.

This will be his fourth rerun and fifth banner overall. Their Event Wishes will be available from October 18, 2023, to November 8, 2023.