Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks showcase Wriothesley team gameplay against enemies

Wriothesley is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. He is set to be released in the version 4.1 update. Interestingly, this 5-star male Cryo unit is expected to become the first-ever Cryo Catalyst user. Many fans are looking forward to pulling for Wriothesley and are curious about his playstyle. Luckily, a new Genshin Impact beta leak has just surfaced online, showcasing the new character's gameplay at C0 in a Melt reaction team comp.

Wriothesley appears to be really good at dealing damage from his Normal Attacks. In any case, Genshin Impact players can find the gameplay showcase in this article. But note that the DPS in the leaked video isn't entirely reliable since it is from the beta server.

Genshin Impact leak showcases Wriothesley team gameplay

The above video was posted on Reddit by u/Puella242k. It shows Wriothesley's melt team comp gameplay against a Ruin Scout. The party consists of two Pyro and two Cryo characters, which unlocks the double Pyro and Cryo Elemental Resonance, increasing the entire party's ATK and CRIT Rate by a decent amount.

Shenhe is the main Cryo support and Xiangling is the sub-DPS, applying Pyro for Melt reaction. Meanwhile, Bennett buffs the team's attack and Wriothesley is the on-field damage dealer. According to the beta tester, the Wriothesley in the gameplay showcase is at C0, and the rotation used in it was his Normal Attack once, followed by Elemental Skill, and then Normal Attacks five times.

This rotation was supposedly performed to test whether his third and fifth hits on his Normal Attack combination could trigger melt or not. Although the damage numbers that appear on the gameplay showcase are massive, they are not entirely reliable since they are from the beta servers.

More on Wriothesley and 4.1 banners

Several new leaks have shared information about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 banners. Both Venti and Hu Tao are expected to receive a rerun in the next update of the game. Here is the expected banner order for version 4.1:

Phase I (September 27, 2023 - October 18, 2023)

Hu Tao (Pyro - Polearm)

(Pyro - Polearm) Neuvillette (Hydro - Catalyst)

Phase II (October 18, 2023 - November 8, 2023)

Venti (Anemo - Bow)

(Anemo - Bow) Wriothesley (Cryo - Catalyst)

Neuvillette is expected to be released in the first phase with Hu Tao. Meanwhile, Wriothesley will be featured in the second half alongside Venti. More info will be revealed in the Special Program that is expected to be livestreamed on September 15, 2023.