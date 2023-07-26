Genshin Impact 4.1 banner speculations: Neuvillette and other character rumors

New rumors about Genshin Impact version 4.1 banners have surfaced online. Several reliable leakers have already confirmed that Wriothesley and Neuvillette will be released in this update, and both of them are expected to be 5-star units. However, no information about the rerun characters was available until now. In any case, the latest rumors suggest that the officials will likely rerun an Archon banner in version 4.1.

Another character from Inazuma is expected to return in this patch. Here's everything that players need to know about the upcoming version 4.1 banners. Note that the banner info is merely speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.1 new characters and other expected rerun banners

daily neuvillette @neuvillettedays



4.1 SPECULATION!



our favorite little guy will be the first half of 4.1 with THE raiden shogun!! 🫶🫶 //genshin leaks

The above post by @neuvillettedays shows the expected banners in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.1. Here is a list of all the characters that are speculated to be in the 4.1 update:

Phase I (September 27 - October 18)

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

Phase II (October 18 - November 8)

Wriothesley (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

It is speculated that Neuvillette will be released in the first phase of the upcoming version 4.1. At the same time, Raiden Shogun is expected to get her third rerun banner in the same phase. Meanwhile, Wriothesley is speculated to be in the second half alongside Arataki Itto, who might also get his third rerun. Having said that, there is currently no information about the 4-star characters that will be featured on version 4.1 banners.

According to the Fontaine character chart shared by HutaoLover77, it seems that Neuvillette will likely be a Catalyst user. Meanwhile, Wriothesley is expected to be a Polearm user. It is worth mentioning that despite having the Cryo element, he is speculated to be a Physical DPS unit, similar to Eula.

There are rumors that Genshin Impact might move Wriothesley to the Standard Wish banner in version 4.2.

On a related note, it is currently unknown if the game developers will release a new 4-star unit in the upcoming 4.1 update. Travelers can expect the drip marketing posts on Genshin Impact's official Twitter handle in a couple of weeks, which will confirm all the upcoming characters.