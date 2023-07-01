Genshin Impact Lyney and Lynette drip marketing date and time

Lyney and Lynette will likely get the usual Genshin Impact drip marketing tweets very soon. Any date between July 2 and July 6, 2023, is a likely candidate, with further explanation in this article's next section. As far as time is concerned, there is some variance. For example, 2 pm (UTC+8) and 6 pm (UTC+8) have both been used to officially reveal characters through tweets.

Based on past precedence, most characters tend to get revealed near the update before the ones that feature them as playable. In this case, the magician duo is expected to be formally announced around the time 3.8 launches since they've been leaked to be playable in the 4.0 update. Past examples of this occurring will be shared below.

Note: The following information is merely speculation based on past precedence.

Why Genshin Impact will likely drip market Lyney and Lynette soon

The two characters that some Travelers want to see again (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's look at past precedence regarding Genshin Impact characters who debuted via drip marketing to determine when Lyney and Lynette may be announced. More specifically, how many days it was before a Version Update that preceded their playable patch:

Kirara drip feed: Announced on April 9, 2023

Announced on April 9, 2023 Version 3.7 launch: April 12, 2023. Kirara became playable in Version 3.8.

April 12, 2023. Kirara became playable in Version 3.8. Baizhu and Kaveh drip feed : Announced on February 23, 2023.

: Announced on February 23, 2023. Version 3.5 launch: March 1, 2023. Baizhu and Kaveh became playable in Version 3.6.

March 1, 2023. Baizhu and Kaveh became playable in Version 3.6. Dehya drip feed: Announced on January 16, 2023.

Announced on January 16, 2023. Version 3.4 launch: January 18, 2023. Dehya became playable in Version 3.5.

January 18, 2023. Dehya became playable in Version 3.5. Alhaitham and Yaoyao drip feed: Announced on December 8, 2022.

Announced on December 8, 2022. Version 3.3 launch: December 7, 2022. Alhaitham and Yaoyao became playable in 3.4.

As readers can see, new playable characters have historically been announced just a few days prior to a Version Update that is the one right before they become playable. Alhaitham and Yaoyao's marketing was interesting since it was the day after a Version Update.

Otherwise, most other Genshin Impact characters are typically advertised a few days before a new patch launches.

If one analyzes the above examples, a character could be announced any time from six days before a Version Update to just a single day after it happens. This is strictly speaking about recent trends. Further examples may have different variances.

In Lyney and Lynnette's case, they were leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.0. That means they should be announced around the time Version 3.8 launches, since it precedes 4.0. Travelers already know that Version 3.8 debuts on July 5, 2023.

Fontaine debuts on August 16, 2023, which is the Version Update that will include Lyney and Lynette (Image via HoYoverse)

Gamers can assume the drip marketing for Lyney and Lynette will instead begin on one of the following days:

July 2, 2023

July 3, 2023

July 4, 2023

July 5, 2023

July 6, 2023

Remember, Kirara was announced three days before an update, while Alhaitham and Yaoyao were revealed a day after a patch. July 2, 2023, is two days before Genshin Impact 3.8 launches, while July 6 is a day afterward.

Poll : 0 votes