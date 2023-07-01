Genshin Impact leaks describe Lyney and Lynette's personalities and roles

Some new Genshin Impact leaks related to Lyney and Lynette have surfaced online. This time, they pertain to these characters' personalities and roles. Fans of this game should know that these two characters were seen back in 2020 in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview Travail trailer. Many gamers had speculated about this duo, yet miHoYo never discussed them past this teaser.

It is possible that the following leaks are accurate since they come from a credible leaker. However, Travelers should know that anything tied to a character's personality or plot is subject to change, especially if an unofficial source misinterprets such details.

Genshin Impact leaks: Lyney and Lynette's personalites

This leak describes Lyney's supposed personality (Image via t.me/s/videreleaks)

Here is a translation of the relevant parts of the above Telegram leak:

"Lyney is a magician who performs at the Fontaine Opera House with his assistant and sister, Lynette. At first glance, he is charming, cheerful, and talkative, but, in fact, he is very cunning, constantly spinning complex webs of lies. He cares little for other people, except for his sister, whom he tries to protect in every possible way. Protecting her is his top priority."

This leak seems to confirm his relationship with Lynette, as they're apparently siblings. Apart from that, leaker Videre states that Lyney is very smart and only cares about his sister, so much so that protecting her is allegedly his "top priority."

His facade of being cheerful and a liar is quite unique to a Genshin Impact character.

Another personality leak from the same leaker (Image via t.me/s/videreleaks)

Here is what leaker Videre says about Lynette:

"Lynette acts as Lyney's magical assistant and is sometimes a magical tool herself. She is usually devoid of emotion on her face, always watching what is going on around her, and is very receptive. She has a special Magic Box that she uses in her kit that reacts to various elements by emitting projectiles of elemental energy."

It's known that she's her brother's assistant. Whereas he appears to be cheerful and expressive, Lynette is emotionless. This Genshin Impact leak also indicates that she has an ability that reacts to elements associated with elemental energy.

Unfortunately, this rumor doesn't state if it's her Elemental Skill, Burst, Passive, or Constellation.

Gameplay leaks

Mero @merlin_impact Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user Lyney is 5* Pyro Bow user https://t.co/xVVwZpdgHB

There are some old gameplay leaks pertaining to these two magicians. The above rumor from Mero suggests that Lyney is a 5-star Pyro Bow user. It is worth noting that this character is rumored to be on one of Genshin Impact 4.0's banners. That said, it's currently unconfirmed which phase will feature him.

Mero @merlin_impact Linette is 4* Anemo Sword user Linette is 4* Anemo Sword user https://t.co/LiKbOJ2jif

Lynette was also rumored to be playable on one of the Genshin Impact 4.0 banners. However, it's unknown if she will accompany her brother or not. She's been leaked to be a 4-star Anemo Sword user. The full details of these two characters' kits are yet to be credibly revealed.

If the rumors of these units being playable in Genshin Impact 4.0 are true, that means players will find out more about this duo's gameplay once the beta test for that version starts. Fans of these entities just need to be patient for videos featuring them to start getting leaked.

