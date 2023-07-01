Genshin Impact leaks reveal more about Lyney and Lynette's lives in Fontaine

Lyney and Lynette were first revealed by Genshin Impact developers back in 2020, and players have been eagerly waiting for their arrival since. Information about these Fontaine characters had been scarce until the recent flood of leaks related to this title. A credible source, Videre has shared new rumors that detail Lyney and Lynette's personality traits. This article will present reposts of these leaks.

Learning about these characters and their personality will definitely help fans decide whether they want to summon them on their rate-up banner. This article will outline everything players need to know about these Fontaine siblings by discussing recent Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: New personality leaks about Lyney and Lynette in Fontaine

Genshin Impact fans have received multiple new leaks from Videre. The source's recent leaks have shed more light on the upcoming Fontaine siblings, Lyney and Lynette.

Starting with Lyney, fans already know from other sources that he will be a 5-star Pyro character and will use bow weapons. Based on a relevant new leak from Videre, Lyney is a magician by occupation who works at the Fontaine's Opera House. He works there with his sister, who works as a magician's assistant.

On the surface, he may appear as someone cheerful, charming, and chatty. However, in reality, Lyney is cunning and keeps everyone at arm's length with his complex web of lies.

He doesn't care much about other people except for his sister, Lynette. For him, taking care of her and keeping her safe takes the highest priority. This will be the first time players will get a playable character in Genshin Impact with a sister complex.

Speaking of Lynette, previous rumors have claimed that she will be a 4-star character with Anemo Vision in Genshin Impact. Based on a new leak related to her, she works as Lyney's assistant but is also a magical instrument sometimes.

Most of the time, Lynette will have an expressionless face, as she is very observant of her surroundings and aware of the people around her.

The leak further discloses that she possesses a special magical box that might also be part of her kit. This item can react to various elemental energies and is also capable of throwing elemental projectiles. This implies that her kit might allow her to perform as off-field support or sub-DPS.

Keep in mind that all the information used in this article is based on early leaks and is subject to change.

