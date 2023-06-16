List of Genshin Impact Fontaine character designs leaked so far

Many reliable Genshin Impact leakers have started leaking character designs with the game nearing its version 3.8 update. These leaks feature most, if not all, upcoming characters in the Fontaine region. Leakers such as SYP, Mero, and others have claimed that the new Land of Justice will introduce around 18 new characters.
Currently, many designs and information are circulating in the community. Those unfamiliar with relevant leaks might want to look at these potential character designs without getting spoiled about future content. This article will compile all the latest leaks about the upcoming Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact: All Fontaine character designs leaked so far
Twitter leaker c44ct1e has recently shared a compilation of all the current character design leaks circulating in the Genshin Impact community. These design leaks showcase potential future characters appearing in Fontiane, the Land of Justice. Here is a list of all the characters mentioned in the compilation, along with the translation of the Chinese texts :
1) Lyney & Lynette
- Rumored to debut in version 4.0 banners
- Lyney: 5-star Pyro Bow
- Lynette: 4-star Anemo Sword
- Both are from House of Hearth
2) Hydro Archon Furina
- Rumored to debut in version 4.2 banners
- 5-star Hydro Sword user
- Rumored signature weapon at level 90 will provide 674 ATK and 3.1% HP as substats
3) Wriothesley
- Works as Warden
- Will join the Standard banners in the version 4.1 update
4) Freminet
- Fontaine diver
- 4-star Cryo Claymore user
- Will debut in version 4.0 banners
5) Neuvillette
- Chief Justice of Fontaine
- Rumored as a Hydro Claymore user
- No news about his debut yet
6) "Blond Hair Female"
- Rumored to work in Fontaine's Navy
7) Charlotte
- Steambird Reporter
- Cryo character
8) "Goth Girl"
9) "Chibi Nurse"
10) "Purple Hair Girl"
11) "Mummy Girl"
12) "Heterochromia Boy"
13) "Lion Dance Boy"
14) Chirori
15) Puppeteer Sandrone
The source who compiled all the design leaks also mentioned how insufficient it is and will be updated later when more information is available. Most of these are also early concept arts which imply that the final version might vary from these Genshin Impact leaks.
Fontaine will introduce 18 new characters in Genshin Impact
Another leaker, HutaoLover, has confirmed that Fontaine will introduce a total of 18 characters, with 6 males and 12 females. This implies that there are still two characters that players know nothing about. Remember that all these 18 characters might appear in Fontaine, but not all originate there. There is evidence that a few characters might actually be from Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.