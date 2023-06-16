List of Genshin Impact Fontaine character designs leaked so far

Many reliable Genshin Impact leakers have started leaking character designs with the game nearing its version 3.8 update. These leaks feature most, if not all, upcoming characters in the Fontaine region. Leakers such as SYP, Mero, and others have claimed that the new Land of Justice will introduce around 18 new characters.

Currently, many designs and information are circulating in the community. Those unfamiliar with relevant leaks might want to look at these potential character designs without getting spoiled about future content. This article will compile all the latest leaks about the upcoming Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All Fontaine character designs leaked so far

Twitter leaker c44ct1e has recently shared a compilation of all the current character design leaks circulating in the Genshin Impact community. These design leaks showcase potential future characters appearing in Fontiane, the Land of Justice. Here is a list of all the characters mentioned in the compilation, along with the translation of the Chinese texts :

1) Lyney & Lynette

Rumored to debut in version 4.0 banners

Lyney: 5-star Pyro Bow

Lynette: 4-star Anemo Sword

Both are from House of Hearth

2) Hydro Archon Furina

Rumored to debut in version 4.2 banners

5-star Hydro Sword user

Rumored signature weapon at level 90 will provide 674 ATK and 3.1% HP as substats

3) Wriothesley

Works as Warden

Will join the Standard banners in the version 4.1 update

4) Freminet

Fontaine diver

4-star Cryo Claymore user

Will debut in version 4.0 banners

5) Neuvillette

Chief Justice of Fontaine

Rumored as a Hydro Claymore user

No news about his debut yet

6) "Blond Hair Female"

Rumored to work in Fontaine's Navy

7) Charlotte

Steambird Reporter

Cryo character

8) "Goth Girl"

9) "Chibi Nurse"

10) "Purple Hair Girl"

11) "Mummy Girl"

12) "Heterochromia Boy"

13) "Lion Dance Boy"

14) Chirori

15) Puppeteer Sandrone

The source who compiled all the design leaks also mentioned how insufficient it is and will be updated later when more information is available. Most of these are also early concept arts which imply that the final version might vary from these Genshin Impact leaks.

Fontaine will introduce 18 new characters in Genshin Impact

Another leaker, HutaoLover, has confirmed that Fontaine will introduce a total of 18 characters, with 6 males and 12 females. This implies that there are still two characters that players know nothing about. Remember that all these 18 characters might appear in Fontaine, but not all originate there. There is evidence that a few characters might actually be from Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

Poll : 0 votes