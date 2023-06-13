Genshin Impact leak shows upcoming Fontaine character with Heterochromia design

The Genshin Impact community has received new leaks that uncover visual details about one of the upcoming Fontaine characters. This has sparked excitement amongst the players as they learn about the potential arrival of a Heterochromia male character in the game. This character previously appeared in the Fontaine leaks that disclosed the list of all possible playable characters to debut.

Remember that the new visual leak of the Heterochromia boy is early concept art. The character design's final version will vary greatly from the art shown in this article. Here is everything players need to know about this upcoming Fontaine character in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact's upcoming Heterochromia character art leaked

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 フォンテーヌのオッドアイ少年

Fontaine Heterochromia Boy



※私が共有した初期のコンセプトアートは全て変更の可能性大/*early concept art I shared is BIG BIG STC フォンテーヌのオッドアイ少年Fontaine Heterochromia Boy※私が共有した初期のコンセプトアートは全て変更の可能性大/*early concept art I shared is BIG BIG STC https://t.co/f6RSEX01bE

Reliable leaker HutaoLover77 has disclosed new details about an upcoming Fontaine character. The new leak shares an early concept art of a medium male character who has Heterochromia. This will be the second character after Candace with different color eyes and the first male character with this feature. It is important to note that the leaks show early concept art and the final version is subject to change.

That said, players are excited to see new details about upcoming characters and expect the final design to be similar. The visual leak also seems to have received many positive responses, with the majority finding the male model charming and cute. Many in the Genshin Impact community have also pointed out how every upcoming Fontaine character is rocking a hat in their character design. As of this writing, HutaoLover77 and other credible sources have not shared details about the rumored character's name, vision, and weapon. Interested players need to follow relevant leaks to find out more about them.

Leaks about all upcoming playable characters in future Fontaine patches

Recent Genshin Impact leaks from HutaoLover77 have also uncovered the list of all characters rumored to debut in Fontaine. In case of the Twitter leak being taken down, here is a list of all the leaked characters:

1- Chibi Nurse

4- Lyney, Freminet, Lion Dance Boy, Heterochromia Boy

8 - Lynette, Furina, Charlotte, Goth Girl, Purple Hair Girl, Chiori, Liyue Girl, Mummy Girl

2 - Wriothesley, Neuviliette

3 - Blonde Hair Female, Captain R, Arlecchino

The current list of all the rumored characters contains 6 males and 12 females. Sources have yet to discover the official names of half the characters mentioned on the list. Furthermore, most of these characters only have their early concepts or blurry images leaked in the community.

Poll : 0 votes