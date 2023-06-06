Genshin Impact leak lists 18 upcoming characters to be released in Fontaine

Current Genshin Impact leaks imply that there will be 18 new playable characters in the upcoming Fontaine patches. That means some of the following units are expected to be released after Version 4.0 but before Version 5.0. Note that everything listed here is subject to change. It's possible that more characters could be released in the Fontaine Version Updates, as the leak is based on concept art viewed by a leaker, @HutaoLover77.

Likewise, Travelers could theoretically receive fewer than 18 playable units. The primary leaks for this article come from @HutaoLover77, with the first one detailing the number of characters shown in the following Tweet.

Genshin Impact leaks: 18 upcoming characters to be playable in the Fontaine patches

Here's a translation of the above Tweet based on Twitter's auto-translate feature:

"Fontaine has 1 loli, 4 boys, 8 girls, 2 tall men, 2 tall women (3 including servants) Total 18 🤔※ Information based on concept art and subject to change."

A breakdown of that Tweet suggests that the number of specific character models for the 4.0 patches is as follows:

One small girl

Four average men

Eight average women

Two tall men

Three tall women

The above description adds up to 18 characters. The following leak reveals who those 18 are based on currently available information.

Full list of the 18 characters from the Fontaine leaks

In case the above Genshin Impact leak is taken down, here's a summary of the playable characters expected for the Fontaine patches (which is also what the auto-translation essentially states):

"Chibi Nurse"

Lyney

Freminet

"Lion Dance Boy"

"Heterochromia Boy"

Lynette

Furina (also known as Focalors and the Hydro Archon)

Charlotte

"Goth Girl"

"Purple Hair Girl"

Chiori

"Liyue Girl"

"Mummy Girl"

Wriothesley

Neuvillette

"Blonde Hair Female"

"Captain R"

Arlecchino

Currently, half of the characters do not have an official name revealed. Instead, they are referred to by vague monikers like "Mummy Girl" or "Lion Dance Boy." Most of these characters have a leaked image online, although the quality of their renders varies greatly from one unit to another.

The number of new units based on gender is:

6x Men

12x Women

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet have all been leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.0. Other characters' release dates have yet to be revealed.

Supposed rarities for the leaked lineup

ProjectENKA @ProjectENKA1 Fontaine and liyue Character Information:



Fontaine character:

- 5★ 2 male characters.

- 5★ 7 female characters.



- It is possible that Arlecchino will become a playable character.



LiYue character:

- 4★ male characters

- 5★ Cryo female characters.



According to Uncle A's leak shown above, Fontaine will have two 5-star men and seven 5-star women. By comparison, Liyue is supposed to have a 4-star male and a 5-star female, too. That would account for 11 of the 18 aforementioned characters from the previous leak.

Arlecchino comes from Snezhnaya, and the "Mummy Girl" has been leaked to come from Sumeru. That suggests the remaining five Genshin Impact characters could be 4-stars from Fontaine or some other region.

No gameplay videos for these new playable units are currently available. Travelers only had a few vague text leaks and some images to go off of by the time this article was written.

Nonetheless, the leaks covered here provide Genshin Impact players with an idea of the type of units they can expect in the patches from Version 4.0 to 5.0.

