Genshin Impact leaks show a mummy girl character from Sumeru ahead of official release

Sumeru's mysterious mummy girl character has received another credible Genshin Impact leak that details her appearance. The above cover photo shows a render that leakers Team China call "real." Other credible sources have vouched for the authenticity of this character's design. Unfortunately, there is currently no known release date or gameplay details for this new unit.

All that's been revealed about her is that she comes from Sumeru. No specific area from the region has been listed as her home. More leaks are expected to offer more insight into this entity, although the lack of a known release date means it's unknown how long gamers will have to wait to find out more.

Genshin Impact leaks unveil Sumeru mummy girl character design

"Real" Sumeru's mummy girl char
Via teamchina

Genshin Impact fans who have been following relevant leaks should know that the design above looks very similar to an AI-generated artwork. This depiction of the character also came from Team China. The above post is from the same leaker but is seemingly traced with what dataminer SYP has said, going on record.

No Sumeru Vision is visible on this character, meaning it's unknown what element she uses in battle. The mummy girl could be like Noelle in that her Vision is on her back. Alternatively, this aspect of hers could just have been excluded from this artwork for whatever reason. Travelers won't know her element for certain until actual gameplay footage involving this character shows up, or more credible photos are released.

SYP states that the previous image leak is 100% accurate regarding how this character's design looks. This leaker usually does a good job of evaluating how accurate some interpretations of leaked entities are, meaning the above mummy girl render should resemble how she will appear in the actual game.

Her design is still subject to change. However, SYP is confident that any alterations to the mummy girl's appearance will be minor. This character's design has been a bit divisive in terms of its reception within the fanbase since being revealed.

No known lore or other story details has been revealed about this character. Since there isn't much to say about the Sumeru mummy girl based on current information, it's worth looking at what else is happening when it comes to Genshin Impact's latest leaks.

Other recent character leaks

The top character in the post above is supposedly Wriothesley, while the bottom one is apparently Captain R. There are rumors that the former will be a Standard Banner entity in Genshin Impact, but nothing is confirmed yet. Current leaks state that he is a 5-star Cryo user who may appear in Genshin Impact 4.1. Unfortunately, Wriothesley's weapon is unknown at the moment.

Also, the above Captain R design has been described as "old." It's unknown what her current appearance is like.

The above leak from @HutaoLover77 shows a close-up of Freminet's face. Current leaks suggest that he is a 4-star Cryo Claymore user, yet nothing detailed about his kit has been released yet.

None of the characters mentioned in this article have been leaked to be in Genshin Impact 3.8, meaning Travelers will have to wait until the next beta test or other super early leaks to hopefully get more details.

