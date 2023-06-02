Genshin Impact leaks: New Sumeru mummy girl character model and Focalors sword design

Some new Genshin Impact leaks unveil more information on an upcoming Sumeru mummy girl character and Focalors' sword design. The two subjects are noticeably different from one another, but both were part of some rumors on the same day. Hence, it's worth bundling them together for readers curious to see what's currently planned for the upcoming updates.

No specific Version Update has been confirmed for the upcoming mummy girl from Sumeru. Likewise, Focalors' sword has no known release date. Everything shown here is subject to change. The Sumeru mummy girl's leak is based on AI-generated artwork, meaning it will only resemble the beta model.

Genshin Impact character leaks: New mummy girl

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 AI生成された先程のスメールのミイラ少女キャラ

肌色は違うが見た目はこんな感じとのこと



AI-generated Sumeru's mummy girl character from earlier.

skin color is different, but she looks like this.



The above leak shows an AI-generated artwork of this rumored Sumeru mummy girl character. Remember, artwork created by AI isn't official. Readers should only use the above render to imagine what the upcoming character might resemble.

It is worth noting that another AI-generated piece of this character exists, and it is supposedly more accurate. That image can be seen in the following tweet.

Some parts of this photo are quite similar to the previous one. Most notably, the hairstyle and bandages around the arm seem to be a recurring theme in this character. Since there is no leaked photo of the character yet, it's impossible to know how accurate this AI-generated artwork is at the moment.

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 このアートは本物との類似性は高いです

補足:

穴の空いた服の部分と左手首、左足に装飾+ピンク宝石

靴を履いているように見えますがセノと同じように靴を履いてません

足の部分は包帯を巻く

According to leaker @HutaoLover777, the second AI-generated photo is supposedly very accurate. There are some discrepancies, such as:

The mummy girl isn't supposed to be wearing shoes.

Her feet are bandaged.

Various accessories are missing.

Nonetheless, the previous image is apparently the best render currently available to view in the Genshin Impact leaking community.

Mero @merlin_impact



Body type: Girl (Like Amber)

Skin color: like Cyno but more grayish



Short grayish-black hair with gold and white curls.

Gold paper clip like jewelry on front side of head. Honkai Star Revengers @Honkai_Revenger [GI]



New Loli character from Sumeru,a dark skinned mummy



This tweet is the final one worth mentioning about the Sumeru mummy girl character planned for some future Genshin Impact update. Leaker Mero has stated that she doesn't use the same model as characters like Sayu and Nahida. Instead, this mummy character has something similar to the default female model (like Amber, Ayaka, etc.).

Also, her skin color is apparently like Cyno's, except more grayish. No exact hues or color hex codes are provided. No credible gameplay details about this new unit have been released yet.

Focalors sword design

The above tweet is a supposed render of Focalors' weapon in Genshin Impact. It bares a resemblance to The Flute at first glance, but there isn't much else to say about the sword since it's a blurry image that is too pixelated to fully analyze. It is worth noting how leaker @keikakutori9 states that the weapon shown here could be outdated.

Twitter's auto-translate feature reveals that the Genshin Impact leaker states the following about Focalors' sword:

"I think this is a scrap case or a fan work. I must emphasize that although some pictures were obtained from miHoYo through some means, the authenticity of these pictures cannot be guaranteed, because they are very likely to be some fan pictures and scrap cases."

Hence, the above sword could be Focalors' weapon before the concept was scrapped for something else. There is no updated render to show off at present. The full details of this weapon's gameplay stats and mechanics haven't been credibly leaked just yet.

