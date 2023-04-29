All Genshin Impact VAs who have lent their voices to Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail, the latest game from HoYoverse, has a lot in common with Genshin Impact, the company’s other smash hit. Both action role-playing games may seem different from each other at first glance, but a deep dive will reveal that the titles share a lot of common ground, including the voice actors, many of whom are present in both titles.

This article lists the various voice actors who are cast in both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

List of Genshin Impact VAs who have voiced notable characters in Honkai Star Rail based on language

Listed below are all the voice actors who are cast in both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, grouped based on voice-over language.

Note: This list is a work in progress and will be updated progressively. The English and Japanese VA section is complete in its entirety.

1) English voice-over in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact

Dani Chambers - Nilou and Arlan. Prior works include Timerra from Fire Emblem Engage and Becky Blackbell in Spy x Family.

- Nilou and Arlan. Prior works include Timerra from Fire Emblem Engage and Becky Blackbell in Spy x Family. Felecia Angelle - Mona, Hook, and Asta. Prior works include Kohaku from Dr. Stone and Aoi Asahina from the Danganronpa series.

- Mona, Hook, and Asta. Prior works include Kohaku from Dr. Stone and Aoi Asahina from the Danganronpa series. Alejandro Saab - Cyno and Jing Yuan. Prior roles include Bodvar the Fierce in God of War: Ragnarok and Yuri Leclerc from Fire Emblem Three Houses.

- Cyno and Jing Yuan. Prior roles include Bodvar the Fierce in God of War: Ragnarok and Yuri Leclerc from Fire Emblem Three Houses. Elizabeth Maxwell - Rosaria and Natasha. Prior roles include Sae Nijima from Persona 5 and Zephia in Fire Emblem Engage.

- Rosaria and Natasha. Prior roles include Sae Nijima from Persona 5 and Zephia in Fire Emblem Engage. Xanthe Huynh - Baizhu and Pela. Prior roles include Haru Okumura in Persona 5 and Agnea Bristarni from Octopath Traveler II.

- Baizhu and Pela. Prior roles include Haru Okumura in Persona 5 and Agnea Bristarni from Octopath Traveler II. Anjali Kunapaneni - Dori and Sushang. Notable prior role as Grim in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

- Dori and Sushang. Notable prior role as Grim in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Amber May - Dehya and Yanqing. Prior roles include Xiza from Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Joe from Lupin the 3rd: Part VI.

2) Japanese voice-over in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact

Tanaka Rie - Lisa and Himeko. The one and only Tanaka Rie is notable for her roles as Mitsuru Kirirjo in Persona 3 and various other roles in Final Fantasy XIV.

- Lisa and Himeko. The one and only Tanaka Rie is notable for her roles as Mitsuru Kirirjo in Persona 3 and various other roles in Final Fantasy XIV. Ishida Akira - Kamisato Ayato and Luocha. Prior roles include Otto Apocalypse in Honkai Impact 3rd and Gaara from Naruto.

3) Chinese voice-over in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact

Tao Dian - Hu Tao and Arlan

- Hu Tao and Arlan Guiniang - Sangonomiya Kokomi and Asta.

- Sangonomiya Kokomi and Asta. Xie Ying - Keqing and Bronya

- Keqing and Bronya Zisu Jiuyue - Nilou and Clara

- Nilou and Clara Yudong - Tartaglia and Dan Heng

- Tartaglia and Dan Heng Hou Xiaofei - Layla and Herta

- Layla and Herta Lin Su - Jean, Ganyu and Himeko

- Jean, Ganyu and Himeko Wang Xiaotong - Baizhu, Dori, and Hook

- Baizhu, Dori, and Hook Sun Ye - Kaeya and Jing Yuan

- Kaeya and Jing Yuan Xu Hui - Yelan and Kafka

- Yelan and Kafka Zhao Lu - Kamisato Ayato and Luocha

- Kamisato Ayato and Luocha Nuoya - Diona and March 7th

- Diona and March 7th Qin Ziyi - Shenhe and Natasha

- Shenhe and Natasha Yanning - Traveler (Female), Noelle, Qiqi, and Pela

- Traveler (Female), Noelle, Qiqi, and Pela Tang Yajing - Beidou, Xingqiu and Seele

- Beidou, Xingqiu and Seele Mu Xueting - Bennet and Serval

- Bennet and Serval Chen Tingting - Mona and Trailblazer (Female)

- Mona and Trailblazer (Female) Miaojiang - Venti and Yanging

4) Korean voice-over in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact

Kim Hyeon-ji - Eula and Asta

- Eula and Asta Jo Hyeon-jeong - Aloy and Bailu

- Aloy and Bailu Lee Bo-hee - Keqing, Noelle and Bronya

- Keqing, Noelle and Bronya Min Seung-woo - Wanderer and Gepard

- Wanderer and Gepard Kim Bo-na - Rosaria and Himeko

- Rosaria and Himeko Ryu Seung-gon - Thoma and Jing Yuan

- Thoma and Jing Yuan Song Ha-rim - Bennet and Seele

- Bennet and Seele Min-a - Yelan and Serval

- Yelan and Serval Jang Mi - Baizhu, Kamisato Ayato and Silver Wolf

- Baizhu, Kamisato Ayato and Silver Wolf Park Shi-yoon - Nahida and Sushang

- Nahida and Sushang Lee Myeong-ho - Dori and Tingyun

Honkai Star Rail was released as a turn-based, role-playing action RPG on April 26, 2023, for PCs and mobile devices. For more news and guides on the game, keep checking out Sportskeeda.

