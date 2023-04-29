All Genshin Impact VAs who have lent their voices to Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail, the latest game from HoYoverse, has a lot in common with Genshin Impact, the company’s other smash hit. Both action role-playing games may seem different from each other at first glance, but a deep dive will reveal that the titles share a lot of common ground, including the voice actors, many of whom are present in both titles.
This article lists the various voice actors who are cast in both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.
List of Genshin Impact VAs who have voiced notable characters in Honkai Star Rail based on language
Listed below are all the voice actors who are cast in both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, grouped based on voice-over language.
Note: This list is a work in progress and will be updated progressively. The English and Japanese VA section is complete in its entirety.
1) English voice-over in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact
- Dani Chambers - Nilou and Arlan. Prior works include Timerra from Fire Emblem Engage and Becky Blackbell in Spy x Family.
- Felecia Angelle - Mona, Hook, and Asta. Prior works include Kohaku from Dr. Stone and Aoi Asahina from the Danganronpa series.
- Alejandro Saab - Cyno and Jing Yuan. Prior roles include Bodvar the Fierce in God of War: Ragnarok and Yuri Leclerc from Fire Emblem Three Houses.
- Elizabeth Maxwell - Rosaria and Natasha. Prior roles include Sae Nijima from Persona 5 and Zephia in Fire Emblem Engage.
- Xanthe Huynh - Baizhu and Pela. Prior roles include Haru Okumura in Persona 5 and Agnea Bristarni from Octopath Traveler II.
- Anjali Kunapaneni - Dori and Sushang. Notable prior role as Grim in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
- Amber May - Dehya and Yanqing. Prior roles include Xiza from Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Joe from Lupin the 3rd: Part VI.
2) Japanese voice-over in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact
- Tanaka Rie - Lisa and Himeko. The one and only Tanaka Rie is notable for her roles as Mitsuru Kirirjo in Persona 3 and various other roles in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Ishida Akira - Kamisato Ayato and Luocha. Prior roles include Otto Apocalypse in Honkai Impact 3rd and Gaara from Naruto.
3) Chinese voice-over in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact
- Tao Dian - Hu Tao and Arlan
- Guiniang - Sangonomiya Kokomi and Asta.
- Xie Ying - Keqing and Bronya
- Zisu Jiuyue - Nilou and Clara
- Yudong - Tartaglia and Dan Heng
- Hou Xiaofei - Layla and Herta
- Lin Su - Jean, Ganyu and Himeko
- Wang Xiaotong - Baizhu, Dori, and Hook
- Sun Ye - Kaeya and Jing Yuan
- Xu Hui - Yelan and Kafka
- Zhao Lu - Kamisato Ayato and Luocha
- Nuoya - Diona and March 7th
- Qin Ziyi - Shenhe and Natasha
- Yanning - Traveler (Female), Noelle, Qiqi, and Pela
- Tang Yajing - Beidou, Xingqiu and Seele
- Mu Xueting - Bennet and Serval
- Chen Tingting - Mona and Trailblazer (Female)
- Miaojiang - Venti and Yanging
4) Korean voice-over in Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact
- Kim Hyeon-ji - Eula and Asta
- Jo Hyeon-jeong - Aloy and Bailu
- Lee Bo-hee - Keqing, Noelle and Bronya
- Min Seung-woo - Wanderer and Gepard
- Kim Bo-na - Rosaria and Himeko
- Ryu Seung-gon - Thoma and Jing Yuan
- Song Ha-rim - Bennet and Seele
- Min-a - Yelan and Serval
- Jang Mi - Baizhu, Kamisato Ayato and Silver Wolf
- Park Shi-yoon - Nahida and Sushang
- Lee Myeong-ho - Dori and Tingyun
- Lee Myeong-ho - Dori and Tingyun

Honkai Star Rail was released as a turn-based, role-playing action RPG on April 26, 2023, for PCs and mobile devices.