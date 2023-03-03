Who is the voice actor of Eide in Genshin Impact?

Some players have been wondering about Eide's voice actor in Genshin Impact. For players who don't know, Eide is a new NPC, but his real name is Chlothar Alberich. He plays a significant role in Genshin Impact 3.5's Caribert Archon Quest. The new quest revealed some lore related to Khaenri'ah, much of which was tied to this character.

Andrew Russell is the voice actor of Eide in Genshin Impact. Many praised Russell for his performance in this role. Interestingly, he also voiced the Dragonspine NPC named Joserf in this game. It is worth mentioning that Andrew Russell had yet to voice any playable characters by the time this article was written.

Andrew Russell is Eide's voice actor in Genshin Impact

Dive into an interesting story with me as "Eide" on your Archon Quest's in Genshin v3.5! He has lost it. I lived for it.Thanks @ChrisFaiella / @GenshinImpact team for your patience as I went unhinged crazy pants mode. LMK what you think!#Genshinlmpact #eide #archonquest

The above tweet features the voice actor confirming that he speaks for Eide in Genshin Impact. He thanks Chris Faiella (the voice director for this game) in this message while asking fans to let Mr. Russell know what they thought of his role.

The overall reception to his performance was overwhelmingly positive. This Twitter thread basically involved fans loving his work and him responding with thanks to their praises. Unfortunately, his character is unlikely to return based on the events of the Caribert Archon Quest.

Who is Eide in Genshin Impact?

Chlothar deep in thought (Image via HoYoverse)

Chlothar Alberich is featured in the following parts of the Caribert Archon Quest:

Fortune-Mocking Pedigree

A Lamenter at Fate's End

Portended Fate

He's a noble member of Khaenri'ah, and he became cursed with immortality like the other citizens of that kingdom. Eide didn't care much for The Seven, especially since his wife and child became Hilichurls. His child was named Caribert, which is also the name of the Archon Quest.

Chlothar was implied to be dead by the end of it, based on Dainsleif stating:

"Chlothar Alberich finally found a way to rid himself of the curse."

In this case, the curse was immortality. The character was technically dead long before Version 3.6 even launched.

Notable roles for Andrew Russell

A photo of Andrew Russell (Image via IMDb)

Andrew Russell is a talented voice actor with a young career full of notable roles. Noteworthy examples of his past works include the following:

Akira Otoishi from the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series

Genta Kojima from the Detective Conan series

Luka Couffaine from Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

Helper T Cell from Cells at Work! CODE BLACK

Joserf from Genshin Impact

Giovanni from Pokemon Masters

Several skins from SMITE, most notably Invader Zim

Kalecgos from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

His most recent role is Eide from Genshin Impact. Travelers who enjoyed his performance in that game may wish to check out his past roles since they also tend to be memorable. It is also likely that this voice actor will find new roles. Hence, one should remember that the above list was released shortly after Version 3.6 launched, meaning it won't include anything past that.

This is everything that Travelers need to know about Andrew Russell and his past work. Chlothar might have just been an NPC, but he was a memorable one in part of Andrew Russell's performance.

