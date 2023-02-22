Create

How to claim free Intertwined Fates after completing Archon Quests in Genshin Impact

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Feb 22, 2023 02:56 IST
Genshin Impact 3.5 will introduce a new feature that allows players to claim free Intertwined Fates and other rewards for all Archon Quests they complete. Thus, Travelers are incentivized to complete the main storyline soon to get all these freebies.

Travelers will get one Intertwined Fate per Archon Quest they complete. Hence, players behind the main storyline have done some of them and can still get free rewards.

This permanent feature should account for future Version Updates introducing more Archon Quests.

Here is how you can claim free Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact 3.5 after completing Archon Quests

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to claim free Intertwined Fates after completing Archon Quests in Genshin Impact 3.5 and beyond:

  1. Pause the game to summon the Paimon Menu.
  2. Select the 'Adventurer Handbook' option.
  3. Click on the "Guide' category.
  4. Click on the little present icon to claim all free rewards.

It is not possible to do this in Version 3.4 or any previous patch. Examples of the rewards you can get from this feature include:

  • 1x Intertwined Fate
  • 3x Hero's Wits
  • 3x Sanctifying Essence
  • 6x Mystic Enhancement Ore

You must manually click on the little present icon for all completed Archon Quests near the top right corner of this handbook menu. This means you will have up to 22 free Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact 3.5, equivalent to 3,520 free Primogems.

List of Archon Quests (up to Genshin Impact 3.5)

The following is a complete list of all Archon Quests that you can complete by the time the new feature related to free Intertwined Fates is available to the playerbase:

  1. The Outlander Who Caught the Wind
  2. For a Tomorrow Without Tears
  3. Song of the Dragon and Freedom
  4. Of the Land Amidst Monoliths
  5. Farewell, Archaic Lord
  6. A New Star Approaches
  7. Bough Keeper
  8. We Will Be Reunited
  9. Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves
  10. The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia
  11. Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow
  12. Omnipresence Over Mortals
  13. Requiem of the Echoing Depths
  14. Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark
  15. The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings
  16. Dreams, Emptiness, Deception
  17. King Deshret and the Three Magi
  18. Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises
  19. Caribert
  20. The Crane Returns on the Wind
  21. Perilous Trail
  22. Inversion of Genesis

Most Archon Quests have different requirements from the others. The main storyline also requires Travelers to complete these tasks in order. Players should be at least Adventure Rank 40+ to complete most of them, although they will need to complete a few Story Quests too, including:

  • Razor Story Quest
  • Ayaka's Story Quest
  • Yoimiya's Story Quest
  • Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest
  • Itto's Story Quest
  • Kazuha's Story Quest

Quests can be completed before Genshin Impact 3.5. You just won't be able to claim the free Intertwined Fates until that Version Update launches. Travelers can use this reward for any Character or Weapon Event Wish they like or save it for a future banner.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
