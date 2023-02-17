Genshin Impact 3.5 banner schedule: Dehya release date, Ayaka, Shenhe rerun, and more

Genshin Impact hosted the 3.5 Special Program where they announced new content for the upcoming patch. The official Twitch channel of the game premiered the livestream on February 13, 2023.

Based on the previous version update, one can assume that the upcoming patch will launch 10-12 days after the livestream. Hence, it is likely that the 3.5 update will arrive on February 28 or March 1.

Here is everything players need to know about the recent announcements made during the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.5 release information and livestream banner announcements

The 3.5 Special Program officially premiered on February 17, 2023, revealing the new Genshin Impact patch update, called Windblume's Breath, and its accompanying content.

The livestream revealed new character showcases, event wish banners, and much more. Officials also disclosed tons of upcoming events that will reward players with free weapons, resources, and Primogems.

Patch 3.5 release date and new characters

HoYoverse officials have returned to following their standard 6-week patch update schedule. Hence, speculations suggest that Genshin Impact 3.5 will drop on February 28 or March 1.

During the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream, Dehya and Mika were confirmed to debut in the upcoming version of the game. However, fans were aware of this already due to the official drip marketing posts. The developers also blessed viewers with character showcases, revealing their kit and passive abilities.

Dehya will be a 5-star Pyro Claymore user, whereas Mika will be a 4-star Cryo Polearm support. There is no doubt that the former will be a DPS whereas the latter will be a buffer/ healer. To everyone's surprise, the officials also announced that Dehya will be added to the Standard Banner later.

Upcoming rerun banners

The 3.5 Special Program also revealed the upcoming banners for the new version update. Alongside Dehya's debut, Genshin Impact will reward players with an opportunity to summon three rerun characters.

Here is a list of the characters that will appear in each phase of the 3.5 version of the game.

PHASE I - Dehya + Cyno

- Dehya + Cyno PHASE II - Ayaka + Shenhe + Mika

Recent leaks had predicted Cyno's return, but their claim of Eula and Albedo returning to event wish banners was overturned by the program. The officials confirmed that Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe will have their reruns in the patch 3.5 update. The Phase II rerun banners will feature Mika's debut.

Redemption codes for 300 Primogems

Now that the Special Program premiere is over, fans can plan their Primogems accordingly for the upcoming content. The developers rewarded fans with redeem codes during the livestream that can be used to get free resources and Primogems. Here are the codes distrubuted in the 3.5 broadcast:

KARU3RG6NY65 - Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore × 10

5SRC28YNNYP9 - Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit × 5

SB8UJ9H7NH8V - Primogems ×100 + Mora × 50,000

It is worth mentioning that these redemption codes will expire within 24 hours. Hence, fans are advised to claim them soon to receive their free Primogems and other rewards without fail.

