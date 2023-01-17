Genshin Impact Mika materials: Ascension and talent resources list

Genshin Impact officials dropped their drip marketing posts where they introduced Mika. The new 4-star character has been confirmed to debut in the upcoming patch 3.5 update.

Mika first appeared at the "Of Ballads and Brew" patch 3.1 event. Since then, many fans have been saving Primogems and eagerly waiting for him to drop as a playable character.

Recent leaks have revealed Mika's ascension and talent materials. Hence, those interested in summoning him in the patch 3.5 update can start farming resources for him in advance.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Early leak reveals Mika's Ascension and Talent materials

Latest Genshin Impact leaks from credible sources have revealed a resource material list to farm for Mika. Pre-farming all necessary materials will ensure players can experience the character's abilities at full potential. With the release of the new patch 3.4 update, players will have access to all the resources needed.

Setekh Wenut

Genshin Impact's latest patch, the 3.4 update, introduced a new boss called Seketh Wenut. When defeated, the new boss will drop a new material called Psudeo Stamens. Mika will need this boss drop to ascend to level 90. For max ascension, players will need to farm around 46 Psudeo Stamens.

Players can find this Anemo boss in the newly released region called the Desert of Hadramaveth.

Wolf Hook

Mika will need 168 Wolfhooks for his max ascension. Wolfhooks are local specialties exclusively found in the Mondstadt region. Fortunately, they only grow in one part of the region called Wolvendom. Along with that, their distinct purple color makes it very easy to find and harvest them.

Genshin Impact players can refer to the interactive map above to find all the spawn locations of Wolfhooks. Once harvested, these local specialties will take 48 hours to respawn again.

Common Drops from Fatui Skirmishers

Use the adventurer book to track their locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika will also need different grades from Insignias in Genshin Impact to increase his ascension and talent levels. These symbols can be collected from Fatui Skirmishers and found all around Tevyat.

Players can use the adventurer books to track their spawn locations and farm the necessary amount. The following a list of all the insignias required for maximum ascension and talent levels:

Common Drops from Fatui Skirmisher Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Recruit’s Insignia 18 18 Sergeant’s Insignia 30 66 Lieutenant’s Insignia 36 93

The column "Needed for Talent Levels" displays Mika's total amount required to max out all three talents.

Ballad Talent Books

Farm these from Mondstadt talent domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika will need Ballad talent books from the Forsaken Rift domain to level up his talents. Here is a list of talent book players need to collect in Genshin Impact to max out one of his talents:

Teaching of Ballads x 3

Guide to Ballads x 21

Philosophies of Ballads x 38

Simply multiply the numbers above with three to find out how many talent books you will need to max out all three of his talents. Do note that, players will also need Crown of Insight to max out their talent levels.

Weekly Boss - Mirror of Mushin

Complete Sumeru Archon Quest to farm this (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact fans can defeat the newly introduced weekly boss, Shouki no Kami, in the Joururi Workshop. The aim is to collect 18 weekly boss drops called Mirror of Mushin to max out Mika's talent levels.

To unlock this domain, players will have to complete the Sumeru Archon Questline. It is also important to note that players will only be able to claim rewards from the weekly trounce domain once every week. Hence, prioritize your resins here before spending on farming resources.

