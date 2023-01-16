Genshin Impact to release Dehya and Mika in 3.5 Patch

Players are getting ready for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update scheduled for release on January 18, 2022. However, Hoyoverse decided to catch the community by surprise by releasing drip marketing earlier than usual.

These posts usually drop alongside a new version's update. This time, new characters will debut in the following patches. Based on official announcements, Dehya and Mika will join the roster in the version 3.5 update. While Dehya will be a 5-star character from Sumeru, Mika will be a 4-star character from Mondstadt. Here is everything players will need to know about them from the latest Genshin Impact posts.

Genshin Impact will have Dehya and Mika confirmed to debut

Genshin Impact officials recently dropped their drip marketing posts before the new version 3.4 update. The new drip marketing has confirmed that the two characters to be revealed in patch 3.5 are Dehya and Mika.

Both characters made their first appearances in the most recent game version and gained immense popularity. Many fans had already started saving Primogems for the characters before any confirmation about them appearing as playable characters. However, the recent official announcements confirm that for the players, giving them a sigh of relief.

Dehya

Like Alhaitham, Dehya has made several appearances in the recent Sumeru Archon quests. During this time, the community already saw skills as an elite Eremite mercenary. The in-game cutscenes and official videos have confirmed that Dehya, also known as the Flame-Mane, is a Claymore user with a Pyro vision.

Based on some leaks, she will be a DPS who can also excel as a sub-DPS or support. With so much flexibility, Dehya is bound to be a valuable addition to the pyro-based teams. With elemental skills, she can deal damage when she is off-field. On the other hand, elemental burst allows her to dash around the field and deal Pyro damage. It also modifies the effects of her elemental skill.

Mika

The recent official notice also revealed Mika Schmidt, the second character confirmed to debut in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. The new 4-star was officially revealed during the 3.1 Special Program.

Those who recently started may not have seen Mika as he made his first official appearance at the Of Ballads and Brews event in Mondstadt City. During the event, it was revealed that Mika works in the Knight of Favonius and is currently helping with the Grand Master Varka's expedition as a cartographer. The official posts have further revealed that Mika will possess the Cryo vision. His official splash art has also raised much speculation about him as a new Catalyst user.

Players are saving their Primogems in anticipation of these new characters. In the meantime, they should take advantage of the opportunity to get their hands on some strong DPS characters and weapons from the upcoming patch 3.4 banners in Genshin Impact.

