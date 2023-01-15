Genshin Impact Pity guide for Alhaitham banner: Guaranteed pull and primogem requirements

HoYoverse officials have already confirmed Alhaitham's debut in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.4 update. With a growing player base, many newcomers will be unfamiliar with the game's pity system.

Genshin Impact has its own Pity system, which players can use to acquire Alhaitham as quickly as possible. Alhaitham is the latest 5-star character to join the Dendro family. He will be a 5-star sword DPS and relies on his dendro-infused normal attacks to deal the most damage.

With knowledge of this pity system and enough Primogems, players can easily guarantee 5-star summons. Here is everything they need to know about the banner pity system to guarantee themselves an Alhaitham on their account.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Guide to Alhaitham Banner Pity Guide and total Primogems required

Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.4 update is scheduled to launch globally on January 18, 2023. HoYoverse officials have confirmed that the new character, Alhaitham, will debut in the first half of the patch 3.4 update. The game has returned to the standard six-week patch update. Hence, Alhaitham's debut banner will stay active for 21 days.

Players can take advantage of this time to collect as many Primogems as possible and spend them on the event-wish banner later. During this time, they will also need to confirm the exact number of Primogems they will need to summon Alhaitham using the game's Pity system.

How does the pity work in Genshin Impact?

Like every other gacha game, Genshin Impact has its own distinct pity system for banner summons. Each summon on the event-wish banner has a 0.6% chance of producing a 5-star character. Players can go to the wish menu and click on the "Details" option in the bottom right corner, as shown in the picture above.

Based on the pity system, players are guaranteed to summon a 5-star character on their 90th wish. Hence, they will need at least 90 Intertwined Fates or 14,400 Primogems. The game also includes a 50-50 chance on the 5-star summons. This implies that players can summon Alhaitham only when they win their 50-50 chance.

Losing their 50-50 will summon a 5-star from the Standard banner. Additionally, your pity will be reset to zero, but the system will ensure that the next 5-star summon will be the featured character on the banner. As a result, players should have around 180 pulls or 28,800 Primogems to guarantee Alhaitham from his debut banner.

How to check pity count for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

Go to the event wish menu and click on the history tab to access the banner history list. The banner history will help Genshin Impact players figure out the number of pulls and Primogems they need to summon Alhaitham. The list showcases all the recent summons made, and one can count all the summons they have made after their latest 5-star summons on the event-wish banner.

For example, if a player has made 50 pulls since their last 5-star summons, their current banner Pity is 50. As a result, they will only need 40 more pulls to summon another 5-star unit.

