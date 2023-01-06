Genshin Impact redeem codes for all servers (January 6)

On January 6, 2023, Genshin Impact held its 3.4 livestream, and the community can expect a new update in a few weeks. The 3.4 Special Program revealed a fresh desert area, along with a boss, new characters, and events. The update will also bring back the flagship event, Lantern Rites.

Like every other livestream, HoYoverse officials have distributed three new redeem codes that fans can use to obtain free Primogems and other rewards. These are great offerings for players, especially for those who either play for free or spend as little real money as possible. The following article will reveal all the newly released January codes in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: New redeem codes for January 2023

Here are the new redemption codes from the 3.4 Special Program that players can claim from January 6, 2023:

NS8TUVJYR4UH - Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

- Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 NSQTVCKYRMDM - Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5

- Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 LB8SDUJYQ4V9 - Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000

Fans can redeem the new livestream codes to obtain a total of 300 Primogems, along with other rewards. They should keep in mind that these will be active for the next 24 hours and will expire on January 7, 2023. Thus, they are recommended to claim the codes without any delay.

Those who are new to the game can also try out these additional redeem codes:

GENSHINGIFT

XBRSDNF6BP4R

These can only be redeemed once per account and will offer additional primogems.

Collect this bundle from Amazon Prime Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition, players can link their Genshin Impact account with Amazon Prime Gaming to obtain another code that will provide them with 60 Primogems, along with other rewards. As shown in the picture above, this bundle will be available for a limited time and will expire on January 17, 2023.

How to redeem Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream codes

Genshin Impact officials have prepared a dedicated site to redeem codes. Furthermore, there is a Redeem Now option inside the in-game settings that players can use when logged in. Both of these methods can be used to claim the rewards from the latest redemption codes.

Dedicated site created by officials (Image via HoYoverse)

To claim the new redemption codes from the official site, you will need to create a HoYoverse account if you don't already have one. Use the HoYoverse account to login and click on the "REDEEM CODE" option on the top menu of the official website. You will land on a new page as shown in the picture above. From there, follow these simple steps:

Select the correct server. Wait for the server to automatically find your character's nickname. Manually type or paste the new codes in the prompt box. Click on Redeem.

The Redeem Now method from the in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

The alternative method is more convenient when you are already logged into Genshin Impact. To claim the new redemption codes from the in-game settings, follow these steps:

Go to Paimon's Menu. Go to Settings. Go to Accounts. Select the Redeem Now option. Enter the new redeem codes in the prompt box. Click on Exchange to collect the rewards.

Once the new codes are successfully redeemed using either method, the rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

