Genshin Impact redeem codes for January 2023: Release date and redemption guide

With the official announcement of the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream premiere, the community can expect to receive new redemption codes to claim. Generally, a total of 300 Primogems can be claimed in this manner. The upcoming livestream is scheduled to premiere at 07:00 am (UTC-5) on January 6, 2023.

Along with these freebies, the community can expect to receive official announcements about the game's upcoming content. This may include information about event wish banners, new weapons, new events, and more. The livestream redemption codes will undoubtedly assist fans in obtaining new characters, and fans can find out more once the livestream begins.

Here's everything that players need to know about the upcoming redeem codes in Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream and how to redeem them.

Note: The redemption codes are currently unavailable and will only be released during the 3.4 Special Program.

Genshin Impact: Official date for 3.4 Special Program and redeem codes revealed

In a recent official notification, Genshin Impact officials have revealed the premiere date and time for the upcoming 3.4 Special Program. As shown in the official tweet above, the upcoming livestream is scheduled to be broadcast on the game's official Twitch channel on January 6, 2023 at 07:00 am (UTC-5).

The highly anticipated livestream will provide more information about the game's latest content that will arrive with future patch updates. Simultaneously, the developers will also share new redemption codes to provide players with free Primogems when claimed. Generally, three redeem codes are revealed during the livestream premiere, allowing fans to receive up to 300 Primogems for free.

Interested Genshin Impact fans should tune in to the livestream premiere to grab the upcoming freebies. Those who cannot watch the 3.4 Special Program live can watch the repeat telecast on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel on the same day at 08:00 am (UTC-5).

How to redeem the new January 2023 redeem codes

Presently, there are two ways to claim the Primogram rewards from the new redemption codes:

Official redemption site

in-game redeem settings

Although players can use either method, it should be noted that the rewards can only be claimed once. Interested fans should choose the option that's most convenient for them.

Method 1: Use the official redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

The redemption site can be accessed from the official Genshin Impact website. Simply visit the website and click on the 'REDEEM CODE' link in the top menu to be taken to the redemption website as shown in the picture above.

From there, players will have to log in using their HoYoLAB account and select the server they play on to see their Character Nickname appear automatically. They must manually type or copy-paste the desired redemption codes one by one into the prompt box and click on 'Redeem.' Repeat this process for all three codes and collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox later.

Method 2: Use the Redeem option inside the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The alternative method for players to redeem codes involves using Genshin Impact's in-game settings. They can follow these simple steps to use the redeem option in the game:

Go to Paimon's Menu

Go to Settings and select Accounts

Click on Redeem Now

Copy and paste the new redemption codes to redeem the rewards

Players who follow these steps will immediately receive the rewards in their in-game mailbox. This method allows them to quickly activate all three codes and obtain a large number of Primogems without any effort.

