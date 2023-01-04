Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream: Date, countdown and Redemption code release time

Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program has been disclosed by HoYoverse officials. Several social media platforms circulated an official notification with a definite date and time for the livestream.

It will include an official preview of the new banners (weapons and characters), events, and more. Based on the official announcements, the community can tune in to the official Twitch channel to watch the livestream premiere live on January 06, 2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5).

Although fans already know tons about the patch 3.4 banners and its upcoming content through leaks, the livestream is a great way to assess their authenticity. Based on the official news, here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream.

Genshin Impact's official tweet reveals time and date for 3.4 Special Program

Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program has been officially revealed by the developers in the tweet above. Based on the announcements, the community will be able to watch the livestream premiere on the official Twitch channel at 7 AM (UTC-5) on January 06, 2023.

Considering the large and diverse user base, players might want to know when to tune in to watch the 3.4 Special Program in their local time zone. Here is a list of all the relevant local time zones.

Eastern Time - January 06 at 7:00 am

- January 06 at 7:00 am UTC Time - January 06 at 12:00 pm

- January 06 at 12:00 pm CEST - January 06 at 2:00 pm

- January 06 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - January 06 at 12:00 pm

January 06 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - January 06 at 11:00 pm

- January 06 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - January 06 at 10:00 pm

- January 06 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - January 06 at 1:00 pm

- January 06 at 1:00 pm Central Time - January 06 at 6:00 am

January 06 at 6:00 am Indian Standard Time - January 06 at 5:30 pm

- January 06 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - January 06 at 4:00 am

- January 06 at 4:00 am Western European Time - January 06 at 12:00 pm

After the livestream premiere ends, the official YouTube channel of Genshin Impact will re-broadcast the 3.4 Special Program at 8 AM (UTC-5). Hence, interested players who cannot watch the premiere can tune in to watch the repeat broadcast to catch all the official previews of all the upcoming juicy content.

Along with the latest content for patch 3.4, HoYoverse developers will also share three new redeem codes. Players can claim these to get free Primogems. A total of 300 can be obtained in this manner.

Many players (especially F2P) must save Primogems for future characters such as Alhaitham, Hu Tao, Yelan, Dehya, and many more. This will be a great opportunity to grab some freebies to ensure their desired characters and weapons during the summons.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program countdown

Genshin Impact fans can also refer to this countdown that reveals the time until the premiere of the 3.4 Special Program. It has been set to hit zero at 7 AM (UTC-5) on January 6, 2023.

It should be noted that the countdown cannot reflect real-time changes made to the 3.4 Special Program on the day of its premiere, including postponements.

The developers have a good track record of going live with a few technical issues. As a result, the countdown is a reliable tracker for the 3.4 livestream.

