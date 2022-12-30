Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream: Expected date, time, and redeem code details

Genshin Impact recently entered the second half of the latest update. With more than two weeks in hand, fans look forward to the 3.4 livestream and upcoming content.

HoYoverse officials are yet to reveal the upcoming 3.4 Special Program, but players can expect it to premiere between January 6 and January 8, 2023. Most livestreams have something in common, and the above dates were chosen based on those factors:

Livestreams always premiere on Fridays

Livestreams premiere 10 to 12 days before the new patch release

Keeping these factors in mind, January 6, 2023, seems to be the most possible date for the 3.4 livestream in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 3.4 Special Program expected date, time, and redeem code

Yaoyao will likely appear in the 3.4 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officials have released the Phase II banners for the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. The patch cycle has returned to the standard six-week schedule, hence the new patch banners will stay available for 21 days.

Currently, the new patch 3.4 update is expected to be released in two weeks and the developers will premiere the livestream before the new version to showcase upcoming content.

Based on the previous livestream release dates, it can be calculated that the new 3.4 livestream will premiere 10 to 12 days before the new patch update. Here are the expected dates for it:

January 06, 2023

January 07, 2023

January 08, 2023

Considering how most livestreams usually premiere on Fridays, it is most likely that the Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program will premiere on January 06, 2023, at 8 AM (UTC-4). However, players are advised to wait for the official announcements for more clarity.

Where to watch 3.4 Special Program?

Catch the 3.4 livestream premiere live on Twitch (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials will premiere the 3.4 Special Program live on their official Twitch channel. Players who cannot watch it can tune in to their official YouTube channel to catch the re-broadcast.

While the official Twitch channel will premiere at 8 AM (UTC-4), the YouTube channel will broadcast the same in four hours.

Grab free Primogem from 3.4 livestream redeem codes

Claim redeem codes from the 3.4 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officials will reward three redeem codes for watching the 3.4 Special Program. They will be handed out at random intervals and will have a limited lifespan.

Players will have 24 hours since its release to claim them and obtain around 300 Primogems in total. Here are two ways to claim the 3.4 livestream redeem codes:

Official redemption site

In-game settings

HoYoverse has created an official site for claiming redeem codes that will reward free Primogems and other rewards. Other methods require players to log in to Genshin Impact and access the redeem option located in the settings.

In conclusion, the patch 3.4 livestream is a highly anticipated event for the community. Speculations also suggest that Yaoyao's voice actor will make her debut on the Special Program. Players can look forward to it and the rest of the upcoming content.

