Genshin Impact 3.4 characters: Alhaitham and Yaoyao officially revealed

Genshin Impact officials continue to reveal new characters on new patch release dates. The new drip marketing posts have confirmed the debut of two new characters, Alhaitham and Yaoyao, for the upcoming patch 3.4 update.

Alhaitham received his share of screen time during the Sumeru promotional videos and the recent Archon Quests. These videos and in-game cutscenes have revealed that Alhaitham is a Dendro unit with mastery over Sword weapons.

Furthermore, one of the most anticipated Dendro characters, Yaoyao, will debut alongside Alhaitham in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. Many fans have been patiently waiting for her debut since the leaks of her CBT model during the early version of the game.

Alhaitham and Yaoyao confirmed to debut in Genshin Impact 3.4 update

Genshin Impact officials regularly drop drip marketing posts when a new version update is launched. With the recent version 3.3 update launch, the new drip marketing posts of Alhaitham and Yaoyao. This has confirmed the debut of these new characters in the upcoming 3.4 version update.

ALHAITHAM

Alhaitham is one of the essential quest-NPCs in the recent Sumeru Archon Quests. With the recent drip marketing, Genshin Impact officials have confirmed that he will debut as a playable character in the upcoming 3.4 update.

The official Instagram post explains much about him and his life as a Scribe in Sumeru's Akademiya. Based on the post, Akademiya has a culture of inflating ego using titles. However, none of this works for Alhaitham, a talented person who keeps a low profile.

Although he may be perceived as someone with a mysterious identity or an ulterior purpose, this could not be further from the truth. He is a brilliant man who has a simple job in the Akademiya and is trying to lead a carefree and comfortable life.

Alhaitham will be the next 5-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact. Players can already see his Dendro vision in his current character model. Additionally, the Sumeru promotional video and Archon Quest's cutscenes have revealed that Alhaitham will be a Sword user. Some leaks also claim that Alhaitham could be a Spread DPS unit, but there is not enough evidence to confirm this.

YAOAYO

After recent drip marketing posts, Genshin Impact players are excited to learn that Yaoyao will finally debut as a playable character. Out of many things that the new officials' posts reveal, the community was already aware of this character design due to the previous official artworks.

Based on official posts, Yaoyao has been confirmed to be the disciple of Madam Ping, who also goes by the nickname Streetward Rambler. This also confirms the previous leaks that Yaoyao will be a polearm user alone. With drip marketing confirming that she has Dendro vision, Yaoyao will be the first Dendro polearm user in Genshin Impact.

Lastly, let's talk about the yellow bunny everyone must be wondering about. Yao Yao was always a warm-hearted and caring child, even before becoming the adeptus' disciple. Perhaps it's precise because she's popular with all adeptus. The yellow bunny, called Yuegi, is an adepti treasure crafted by Cloud retainer (another adeptus). Yuegui protects Yao Yao whenever she encounters danger, which is further proof of the affection Adepti has for her.

Nothing has been revealed about her kit and abilities as a Dendro polearm user. Hence, Genshin Impact players must wait until the 3.4 beta leaks or official announcements to learn more about it.

