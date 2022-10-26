Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update roadmap leaked

After the recent 3.2 Special Program, the Genshin Impact community continues to receive tons of leaks. This includes a roadmap found in the main game files regarding the patch 4.0 update. Players will get a clear picture of what's in store between the patch 3.3 and 4.0 updates.

Additionally, leaks have revealed major information about Fontaine. It seems to be a land full of technology that will feature underwater exploration and water transport.

Let's not forget all the new characters players can summon along the way until the release of Fontaine. Here is everything on the roadmap from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: Leaks reveal roadmap to Fontaine region

Genshin Impact's server data has been leaked by an unknown source. Credible sources have gone through the data and have shared tons of leaks revealing upcoming content from the patch 3.3 and 4.0 update. The curated reveal also includes a roadmap that shows what players can expect in the upcoming updates.

Fans can also learn more about Fontaine through the leaks. The region won't be added to Genshin Impact until late 2023. The leaks don’t include any media files and are subject to change until the final release. Hence, players are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt.

Upcoming character names and weapon types revealed

The leaked information is pulled directly from the files in the game itself. The document reveals the names and weapon types of numerous characters scheduled to debut between the 3.2 and 3.6 updates. However, leaks between versions 3.8 and 4.0 are being released in smaller amounts on a daily basis.

Here is a list of characters to be released based on the leaked roadmap:

3.3 - Wanderer (Scaramouche) and Faruzan

3.4 - Alhaitham and Yaoyao

3.5 - Dehya and Mika

3.6 - Baizhu and a new character

Leaks reveal the upcoming Sumeru map area and more

3.4 Only includes the Sandstorm area of the Desert with it comes the Sandworm Cave



3.6 Adds the Canyon with the Dendro Dragon's Cave and the Dendro Archon's Lake



Locations you can also find: "Thorny Swamp" and "Black Abyss"



The tweet above shows an updated look at Sumeru's desert area on Genshin Impact's map. The upcoming patches will continue to expand this region.

The expansion is divided into two parts. The first desert expansion will occur in patch 3.4, while the second one will arrive in patch 3.6 where a new weekly boss will also be introduced. The leaked weekly boss was revealed to be a snape.

The Sumeru storyline is also rumored to continue until patch 3.6. From there, the game will transition into the player's new journey to Fontaine.

Fontaine leaks from game files

BLANK  @genshinBLANK Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells... Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and big and small clamshells...

The tweet above is from a credible source who's shared a little about Fontaine and its terrain. Here's a quick rundown of what we know about Fontaine after the current massive leak:

New water vessel (might be faster than waverider)

Underwater exploration

Introduction of Marine animals (clams and turtles)

With each passing day, the community will get more leaks about the upcoming patches. Players should start saving up Primogems if any of their favorite Genshin Impact characters are coming up from the leaks.

