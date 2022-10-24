Genshin Impact roadmap for Sumeru characters: Scaramouche, Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and Faruzan release order

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that tons of new characters will be arriving over the next few updates. Leakers have released a roadmap for many of these upcoming characters, revealing when players can expect them to arrive to the game.

Fan favorites like Scaramouche will finally become playable soon, while long-awaited additions like Yaoyao and Baizhu will also make their debut in the upcoming versions. Even new characters like Alhaitham and Faruzan have had their release windows revealed. Fans can find a roadmap for Genshin Impact's upcoming Sumeru characters here.

Upcoming Sumeru characters roadmap revealed by Genshin Impact leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Genshin] [Questionable]



Release Roadmap



3.3 Banner 1 - Wanderer (w/ Faruzan)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5 Star) + Yaoyao (4 Star - Polearm)

3.5 - Dehya (5 Star) + Mika (4 Star)

Genshin Impact leakers have discovered a ton of new information following the game's latest update livestream. This info points to the expected release window for many of the game's future updates. Characters like Scaramouche, Faruzan, Alhaitham, Dehya, and more have all had their release windows revealed, thanks to these leaks. Players can find out which characters are expected to release in each update below.

3.3: Scaramouche and Faruzan

Following his release as a weekly boss in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, it appears that Scaramouche will finally debut as a playable character in the 3.3 update. Scaramouche has been a heavily anticipated character since the release of Genshin Impact, as he appeared during an event all the way back in the 1.1 update.

Since then, players have been waiting for his release, and it seems that he will finally become playable once this update arrives. He will also come alongside a new 4-star character named Faruzan, who leakers have teased as a powerful support for Scaramouche's playstyle.

3.4: Alhaitham and Yaoyao

Project Celestia @projectcelestia

Her skill is coded as "Turnip" and her burst is coded as "Rabbit".

Both her skill and her burst reference the same throwing mechanics as Itto's Ushi (likely placeholder).

Her burst, currently, heals all party members based on her max HP.

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update looks to bring two powerful Dendro characters to the game, with Alhaitham and Yaoyao making their debuts during this version. Alhaitham looks to be a unique DPS character that can dish out a ton of Dendro damage, while Yaoyao appears to be a healer.

Both of these characters' abilities are still very early on in the testing phase, but their weapons have been leaked as a Sword for Alhaitham and a Polearm for Yaoyao. Fans will want to keep an eye out for further leaks about their abilities if they plan on utilizing these two Dendro units on their teams.

3.5: Dehya and Mika

naevis (taylor's version) @naevisleaks Dehya - Pyro Claymore



E: spawns a tomb which seems to buff the current active character(like an gravestone)



Q: referred to as Blade Storm



The Genshin Impact 3.5 update will introduce Dehya as a playable character, the powerful Claymore wielder that players met during their exploration through Sumeru's desert. Dehya appears to be a powerful character, though leaks have suggested that she may be more of a supporting character in battle based on the early information about her kit. Still, fans should keep in mind that her release is months away, which means things could change drastically before then.

naevis (taylor's version) @naevisleaks Mika - Cryo Polearm



E: has press and hold

both press and hold launches some sort of bullet, has target mark for enemies



Q: heals all characters in party



Mika is set to be released alongside Dehya, and he will wield the Cryo element and a Polearm. Mika seems to be a support-focused 4-star character that will provide his team with healing, though leaks are split on whether he will heal himself or heal his team with his Elemental Burst. Either way, fans of this explorer will definitely want to save up Primogems to summon him in the upcoming update.

3.6: Baizhu and a new character

daily dendro 🌱 @dendrosdaily You don’t know how excited I am for Baizhu like he really is becoming PLAYABLE???? As a dendro ranged CATALYST??????



Players will finally be able to summon for the Dendro character Baizhu in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update. Baizhu was the first Dendro character that players ever met, and he looks to make an appearance during the 3.6 update as a Catalyst wielder.

His kit is still in the very early stages of development, meaning fans won't know much about how he plays until closer to the 3.6 update. Leaks have also indicated that another new character will appear alongside him, though not much is known about them yet.

Genshin Impact leakers have revealed a ton of information about the game's updates.

