Genshin Impact: Kuki Shinobu, Yaoyao, Baizhu, Heizou and Dendro element details spotted in new leak

After numerous leaks surfacing about the future of Genshin Impact, fans are still awaiting details on Dendro. This green-colored element has been within the game mechanics since Day 1 in the form of slimes. However, players got to see a character wielding this element in one of the Archon quests, who was known as Baizhu.

daily yaoyao! @dailyaoyao we need to know if the bells in her hair make sounds as she moves!

This got everyone wondering about its playable mechanics and potential regions it might be based in. There have also been numerous leaks that hint at other characters in the game.

The following article breaks down additional information on a few upcoming characters, alongside the long-awaited Dendro and Chasm.

Leaked details on Yaoyao, Baizhu, Heizou, and Dendro on Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is already a massive game with three major open-world regions and multiple quests. Hitting close to 40 playable characters, miHoYo shows no signs of stopping at their live service RPG gacha title. According to the game's lore, seven total elements have been bestowed upon the mortals by the gods.

One of the seven elements, known as Dendro, is yet to become playable in Genshin Impact. This element is based on nature itself, which consists of complicated reactions with other elements. Perhaps that's why miHoYo is still holding onto their plans to release Dendro anytime soon.

However, characters like Yaoyao and Baizhu, who wield the nature-based element, are no strangers to the community. While Yaoyao is known to players through in-game voice lines and leaks, Baizhu has already made his appearance within the game's story.

Recent leaks from one of the most reputed leakers, known as Ubatcha, suggest additional characters wielding the vision of Dendro. Some of the previously mentioned characters from Inazuma, Kuki Shinobu, and Shikanoin Heizou, are rumored to have the Dendro element.

The region of Sumeru is said to be very close to the Chasm, which could act as a gateway. This could mean the release of Dendro and the Chasm to come before the major release of Sumeru. In addition, Yaoyao is said to be given away as a free character after she leads the players to the Chasm alongside Baizhu and Yun Jin.

Players can expect Sumeru to be released during the Summer of 2022, which is the same time as Inazuma last year.

Fans should bear in mind that all information based on leaks is subject to change.

