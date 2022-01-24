Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kazuha and Venti rerun expected in March-April 2022

Reruns have been implemented in Genshin Impact for quite some time now, where players can roll for any characters they might have missed. On top of that, each update will be getting two banners for each half, with one being a new character and the other a rerun.

However, with the 2.4 update, players saw the return of three Liyue characters with both banners featuring reruns. A few recent leaks suggest the homecoming of two fan-favorite characters as well, all in the 2.6 update. These characters are the two Anemo powerhouses, Kazuha and Venti.

Kazuha and Venti hinted at Genshin Impact update 2.6 in March

According to several leaks on the internet, Kazuha and Venti will be released in Genshin Impact 2.6. In addition, the Peculiar Wonderland event will be making its return as well in the same update. Version 2.6 is scheduled to go live on March 30, 2022.

Kazuha and Venti are known as the most powerful supports in the game. Wielding the vision of Anemo, both of these characters are great for crowd control and shredding enemies with the power of Elemental Mastery. This makes both of their banners the most anticipated reruns in the game.

However, judging by the upcoming characters, it can be deduced that both of them will also be getting their respective gears in the weapon's event wish. Venti's Elegy of the End bow and Kazuha's Freedom Sworn sword can be expected to return in the same banner or separate ones.

Amidst all this, another weapon has been datamined, which is also rumored to arrive in 2.6 alongside Ayato. It has been codenamed "sword_pillars". However, nobody knows its description or its name.

The arrival of Kazuha and Venti will be welcomed by players, especially if they are missing good crowd control support in the game. Both of these Anemo-wielding units are great at creating Elemental reactions and defeating mobs that come in large numbers.

With the ongoing Genshin Impact version 2.4 reaching its second half in a few days, players are already hungry for more content. It has been a while since miHoYo touched on the subject of Inazuma.

So the upcoming versions of 2.5 and 2.6 will seem to host a few more characters based on the land of Shogun.

Note: This article is based on leaks on the internet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Edited by R. Elahi